Omnicom's TA Digital Emerges as Adobe's Most Specialized Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital, a global digital experience consultancy, announced today that it has earned its 9th and 10th specializations in the Adobe Experience Cloud by being only the second Adobe partner ever to specialize in Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP) and the seventh to specialize in Adobe Workfront. These achievements give the company an unmatched number of specializations across the Adobe Experience ecosystem.

One of the select few agencies in the world to hold Adobe Global Platinum Solution Partner status, TA Digital (part of the global Credera network within Omnicom's Precision Marketing Group) is Adobe's most strategic and widely specialized partner.

"Earning these additional Adobe specializations will further TA Digital's ability to offer the best of strategy, technology, marketing, and support to drive game-changing solutions for our clients," said Paolo Yuvienco, Chief Technology Officer, Omnicom. "I want to congratulate TA Digital on this remarkable achievement, as this recognition sets it apart and solidifies its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking world-class digital solutions."

"In our relentless pursuit of enhancing user experiences, TA Digital is proud to emerge as the foremost specialized partner across the largest spectrum of Adobe tools," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji, Chief Executive Officer & President, TA Digital. "The true strength of the Adobe suite lies in the synergy of its components, and we are dedicated to unlocking its potential to empower our clients and elevate their users' experiences."

Specialized partners are certified by Adobe for their proven capabilities and successful implementations — the best of the best in the Adobe partner ecosystem. Earning an Adobe specialization allows partners to help Adobe customers build better experiences and achieve higher returns through world-class solutions. Specializations also assure Adobe clients that these partners have certified technical proficiency and a proven track record of success.

The Global Platinum Solution Partner status is the highest partner status that can be achieved, distinguishing global partners with a specialized team of certified experts across four product groups in a minimum of two continents.

About TA Digital

TA Digital humanizes the digital world. Through insightful strategies and innovative technologies, the agency creates authentic experiences that empower organizations to solve challenges and transcend expectations. For more than 20 years, TA Digital has been devising new ways to set businesses up for success, working with them to optimize messaging across all channels, provide engaging, seamless experiences for their customers, and generate measurable ROI. A leader in next-generation technologies, including customer data platforms and digital experience platforms, TA Digital shares high-level, strategic partnerships with world-class digital experience platform companies, helping to shape the future of data and commerce.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Using its universal framework of connected data, connected intelligence, and connected experiences, OPMG provides services that include data-driven product/service design, AdTech/MarTech strategy and implementation, CRM/loyalty strategy and activation, econometric and attribution modeling, and digital experience design and development. At the core of these services is Omni, a marketing orchestration system that combines a powerful cultural insights engine with massively scaled data from first-, second-, and third-party sources to deliver a single view of consumers and better intelligence and outcomes for our clients.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

