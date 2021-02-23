Omnilert Completes SOC 2 Certification

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert , the innovation leader and most trusted partner in emergency communications, today announced it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. Conducted by Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP , a full service CPA firm, the audit reaffirms Omnilert's business processes, information technology, and risk management controls are properly designed to meet the SOC 2 standards.

SOC 2 is one of the most stringent, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies. The audit report focuses on a service organization's controls as they relate to security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy of a system. This independent validation of security controls is of particular interest to customers in highly regulated industries.

"SOC 2 certification underscores our commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of our emergency communications solutions," said Dave Fraser, Omnilert's CEO. "We will continue to invest our time and efforts in providing our customers with great products that meet these high levels of security and compliance."

In addition to SOC 2 compliance, Omnilert has implemented a number of security measures by applying additional layers of redundancy, as well as policies for data protection, cryptography, and availability. To learn more, visit: https://www.omnilert.com/company/security

Founded in 2004, Omnilert was the first company to establish the emergency mass notification market. It continues to be the innovation leader and most trusted partner to over 2,500 customers across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, private and public sector organizations. Omnilert offers the broadest array of solutions, spanning prevention, notification, engagement, and incident management, as well as the most comprehensive multi-channel communications. Uniquely, the organization employs automation and next-generation artificial intelligence to expedite emergency response and enable detection and visualization of critical incidents. Omnilert is privately held and headquartered outside of Washington, DC. For more information, visit Omnilert.com .

