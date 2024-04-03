Omnilert's AI Visual Gun Detection System to be Showcased at ISC West

Live Demos of Omnilert Gun Detection Technology will be Featured in the Omnilert, Evolv, Gueterbruck, Rhombus and Vicon Industries Booths

LEESBURG, Va., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, a leader in active shooter solutions, today announced its participation at the 2024 International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC) West from April 10-12, 2024 in Las Vegas. In addition to demos featured throughout the show floor, Omnilert will be meeting with prospective customers, resellers and systems integrators and technology partners as demand for its AI visual gun detection system continues to increase. In the last year alone, the company more than doubled both Omnilert Gun Detect sales and off-the-shelf integrations while also extending its business via IP licensing with partners such as Evolv Technology.

Omnilert Gun Detect has emerged as the leading AI visual gun detection system with its unique combination of detection, verification, activation and notification and on-site demos will highlight this full set of features. The system can identify a weapon in a fraction of a second, and once verified, can instantly activate a response that could include dispatching police, locking doors, sounding alarms and providing valuable situational intelligence to first responders throughout the entire event. This technology has been continually recognized by the industry for its superiority, most recently as the winner of a Security Today 2024 GOVIES Government Security Award.

Demos of Omnilert Gun Detect will leverage Omnilert's recently announced third generation product release, which delivered significant enhancements in hardware efficiency, enterprise management and gun detection accuracy. Omnilert Gun Detection Technology demos can be experienced at the following booths:

Omnilert – Booth #3059

Evolv – Booth #20075 Evolv Visual Gun Detection™ will be shown alongside Evolv Express ®

Gueterbruck USA – Booth #8101

– Booth #8101 Rhombus – Booth #L18 Omnilert will be the Rhombus "Partner of the Day' on Thursday, March 11 .

Vicon industries – Booth #26049

About Omnilert

Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry's most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert platform empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://omnilert.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Erika Powelson

Omnilert Media Relations

[email protected]

408-781-4981

SOURCE Omnilert, LLC