Omnilert Director of AI to Present at GSX as its Gun Detection Technology Continues to be Adopted Across the Country

Omnilert Gun Detect will be demonstrated in Booth #3446, highlighting the ability to detect, verify and carry out rapid response and mass communication

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, a leader in active shooter and emergency notification solutions, today announced that its Director of AI, Chad Green, will be presenting at next week's GSX 2023 in Dallas, Texas. He will discuss the importance of combining visual gun detection intelligence with a nearly instantaneous automated response and communication as the key factor to save lives in moments of gun violence or mass shootings. The company will also be showcasing live gun detection demonstrations of its software and successful VMS integrations with partners such as Avigilon, Genetec and Milestone in booth #3446.

Omnilert Gun Detect has a three-step verification process that not only recognizes a gun, but also the physical behavior consistent with gun violence. It can easily be deployed with any existing IP-based camera and can monitor spaces that other safety technology miss such as exterior grounds and parking lots. The software was designed with privacy concerns in mind as there is no use of facial recognition on subjects being monitored and live video feeds never leave the site.

Omnilert Gun Detect has emerged as one of the most effective active shooter solutions to help minimize the devastating impacts of mass shooting events. When integrated with existing cameras, the software can identify a weapon in less than a second and once verified takes only a second more to initiate a robust response such as locking doors, contacting police, and notifying those in harm's way. Omnilert Gun Detect is used by several hundred schools and other organizations including hospitals, government institutions and commercial companies. Just a few of the schools that have incorporated Omnilert's technology recently include Baltimore Public Schools, Nashville Public School District, Charles County Public Schools, and Sonoran University.

Speaker: Chad Green, Director of AI, Omnilert

Date and Time: Monday, September 11 3:15 - 4:14 pm

Location: D166

Title of Presentation: Detection & Response Activation—Critical Components for Active Shooter Technology Solutions

Overview of Discussion: In 2022, there were a staggering 649 U.S. mass shootings. We must better protect our people and we have technologies available to detect gun threats today —not in the future. The method of detection is critical to helping prevent tragedies but taking that intelligence and combining it with a nearly instantaneous automated response is the key factor to success. Utilizing mass shooting case studies from Parkland and Covenant schools, this session will review multiple active shooter prevention technologies and explain how AI-driven visual gun detection has emerged as a highly effective solution. This technology can monitor and detect, but it can also quickly alert and trigger sophisticated security procedures.

About Omnilert

Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry's most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert platform empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://omnilert.com/.

Media Contacts:

Erika Powelson

Omnilert Media Relations

[email protected]

408-781-4981

SOURCE Omnilert, LLC