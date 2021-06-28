Omnilert Engage Awarded Higher Education New Product Platinum Medal

LEESBURG, Va., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert , the innovation leader and most trusted partner in emergency communications, today announced it received the Platinum Higher Education 2021 Spaces4Learning New Product Award for its mass engagement system. Omnilert Engage enables a large audience to be easily subdivided into groups, which can be contacted and queried independently as to their specific needs and observations. This approach allows such rich interaction across a large group to be executed even with a small safety team.

Launched at the beginning of 2021, Engage enables mass engagement through group triage, the ability to repeatedly subdivide people into manageable groups, and dynamic messaging, whereby each group can be individually messaged with the information or queries most relevant to them. Engage offers location-based selection and messaging, so groups can be handled differently based on their whereabouts and associated threats. Engage also leverages Omnilert's award-winning " Instant App ," which allows this functionality to be available to users without requiring them to download or install anything.

"This year's New Product Award competition drew a unique mixture of solutions for K–12 and higher education, from products designed to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff to tools designed to enhance teaching and learning, whether in-person or remote," said David Nagel, editorial director of Spaces4Learning. "We congratulate all of our winners and thank them for the work they're doing for education at this critical time."

Spaces4Learning is a leading publication for education institutions, the architectural community, service providers and others interested in creating high-quality facilities. The New Product Award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to enhance the learning environment.

"We are excited to accept the Spaces4Learning New Product Award for Omnilert Engage," said Dave Fraser, Omnilert's CEO. "The award reaffirms Engage's mass engagement approach, enabling safety teams of any size to have rich interactions with large audiences by breaking them into smaller targeted groups."

About Omnilert

Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the innovation leader and trusted partner to thousands of organizations and institutions, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, private and public sector organizations. The organization is driving transformation of the safety market from a reactive to a preventative approach with its AI-based, visual weapons detection, which dramatically reduces the time from first sighting to alerting and ultimately saves lives. Omnilert's complete end-to-end solution encompasses detection, notification, engagement, and automation. It enables streamlined interoperability between key internal and external safety services. Omnilert is privately held and headquartered outside of Washington, DC. For more information, visit Omnilert.com .

Media Contact

Elizabeth Venafro

Director of Marketing

Omnilert

[email protected]

SOURCE Omnilert, LLC

Related Links

http://www.omnilert.com

