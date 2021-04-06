Omnilert Gun Detect Awarded Two Gold Medals for Artificial Intelligence and Video Surveillance Software

LEESBURG, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert , the innovation leader and most trusted partner in emergency communications, today announced it received two Secure Campus Awards for Omnilert Gun Detect , the industry's first visual gun detection solution. Gun Detect was awarded the gold medal in both the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Video Surveillance Software categories.

Powered by AI, Omnilert Gun Detect reliably and rapidly recognizes firearms and immediately triggers multi-channel communication alerts and automated pre-defined safety protocols. The combination of these rich capabilities reduces the time from first sighting to alerting to a handful of seconds. It is a software solution typically deployed on-premise and integrated with existing IP-based video surveillance and camera systems.

"We had a record-setting number of fantastic entries this year," said Matt Jones, senior editor for Campus Security & Life Safety. "The quantity and quality of our submissions—especially during such a difficult year—really show the recurring importance of campus security solutions and how they've adapted to meet new challenges."

Campus Security & Life Safety distributes the Secure Campus Awards each year to recognize outstanding campus security services and products key to the market. An independent panel of judges from the security industry select the top entries and name winners based on features, innovation, user friendliness, interoperability, quality, design, market opportunity and impact in the security industry, technical advances, and scalability.

"The Secure Campus Awards reaffirm Omnilert Gun Detect as the industry's most proactive response to gun violence," said Dave Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Omnilert. "The recent increase in mass shootings underscores the need for preventative solutions to provide advance warning before a single shot is fired."

About Omnilert

Founded in 2004, Omnilert was the first company to establish the emergency mass notification market. It continues to be an innovation leader and the most trusted partner to over 2,500 customers across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, private and public sector organizations. Omnilert offers the broadest array of solutions, spanning prevention, notification, engagement, and incident management, as well as the most comprehensive multi-channel communications. Uniquely, the organization employs automation and next-generation artificial intelligence to expedite emergency response and enable detection and visualization of critical incidents. Omnilert is privately held and headquartered outside of Washington, DC. For more information, visit Omnilert.com .

