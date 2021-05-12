Omnilert Introduces Powerful, Integrated Weather Alerting

LEESBURG, Va., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert , the innovation leader and most trusted partner in emergency communications, today announced the introduction of fast, reliable, and actionable weather alerts through a native integration with its award-winning emergency mass notification platform. The user-friendly setup enables administrators to quickly review notifications and initiate automated pre-defined workflows depending on the situation.

Organizations of any size can monitor a limitless number of locations and filter the weather alerts based on severity. Recipients can be segmented into groups to receive notifications via SMS text message and mobile app push notifications specific to their region. Weather alerts are sent through Omnilert's Instant App , which provides the complete mobile safety app experience to users without requiring them to download or install anything.

"The ease of use provided by this native integration with NOAA is unlike any other offering in the emergency communications market," said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "Administrators are able to review alerts and instantaneously initiate pre-defined workflows, such as a school closing, specific to the severity and location of the weather event."

Weather alerts are the latest addition to the company's growing product portfolio, addressing the needs of organizations of varying sizes and requirements. While the feature set is robust, Omnilert can be set up in a matter of minutes with no software to install or maintain. A customer can go from purchase to implementation in less than one day. As a hosted service, updates roll out regularly and new users and capabilities can be accommodated immediately.

About Omnilert

Founded in 2004, Omnilert was the first company to establish the emergency mass notification market. It continues to be an innovation leader and the most trusted partner to over 2,500 customers across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, private and public sector organizations. Omnilert offers the broadest array of solutions, spanning prevention, notification, engagement, and incident management, as well as the most comprehensive multi-channel communications. Uniquely, the organization employs automation and next-generation artificial intelligence to expedite emergency response and enable detection and visualization of critical incidents. Omnilert is privately held and headquartered outside of Washington, DC. For more information, visit Omnilert.com .

Media Contact

Elizabeth Venafro

Director of Marketing

Omnilert

[email protected]

SOURCE Omnilert, LLC

Related Links

http://www.omnilert.com

