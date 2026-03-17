Omnilert Joins Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions Technology Alliance Partner Program to Expand AI Gun Detection and Automated Response Across LTE and 5G Networks

LEESBURG, Va., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert announced today that it has joined Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Solutions Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) Program. Through this collaboration, Omnilert and Ericsson are enabling organizations to deploy AI-powered gun detection and automated emergency response capabilities across environments where reliable connectivity is essential, including large campuses, public venues, transit systems, and other distributed environments.

As organizations expand the deployment of AI gun detection systems, ensuring that verified alerts, live video, and response actions reach the right people instantly can become challenging in environments with variable or limited network connectivity. By combining Omnilert's AI-driven threat detection and response platform with Ericsson's enterprise-grade LTE and 5G connectivity solutions, organizations can ensure critical security intelligence is delivered reliably when every second matters.

Omnilert is the leading provider of AI gun detection technology, delivering a real-time firearm detection and automated emergency response platform designed to reduce the human and operational impact of gun violence. Once a threat is verified, the system can instantly initiate lockdowns, alert first responders, send mass notifications, and share live situational intelligence. Recognized under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's SAFETY Act, Omnilert is trusted by organizations across public and private sectors nationwide.

"This partnership with Ericsson represents a powerful alignment of purpose and capability," said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "By combining our AI gun detection and automated response platform with Ericsson's resilient LTE and 5G connectivity, we're enabling organizations to deploy life-saving security technology anywhere it's needed, ensuring critical alerts and situational intelligence reach the right people instantly, even in challenging network environments."

Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Solutions enable organizations to innovate, operate, and grow anywhere — without constraints. With private networking and coverage extension solutions from Enterprise 5G, Wireless WAN routers and gateways from Ericsson Cradlepoint, and cloud management and security solutions from Ericsson NetCloud, flexibility of public and private 5G are assured, all protected within the zero-trust security of simplified SASE.

Integration with Ericsson's Cradlepoint routers and NetCloud ensures seamless compatibility, making it easy for organizations to implement the joint solution within their existing network infrastructure. By combining Omnilert's real-time firearm detection, human verification, and automated response platform with Ericsson's enterprise-grade LTE/5G connectivity and intelligent SD-WAN capabilities, the joint solution ensures critical alerts, live video, and situational intelligence are delivered instantly and reliably — even in environments with limited or variable network conditions. The result is a scalable safety solution that enables faster detection, verified intelligence, and coordinated response across fixed, mobile, and remote deployments with reliable connectivity.

"The collaboration between Omnilert and Ericsson aligns well to deliver optimal performance for both mobile and fixed 4G/LTE and 5G solutions," said Sean Owens, Director of Strategy & Alliances, Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions an Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions spokesperson. "Organizations are increasingly deploying intelligent security technologies across distributed environments, and resilient wireless connectivity plays a critical role in ensuring those systems operate reliably. Together with Omnilert, we are helping customers extend AI-driven security and situational awareness to more environments than ever before."

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SOURCE Omnilert, LLC