Omnilert Launches Industry's First AI-Powered, Visual Gun Detection Solution

Existing gunshot detection technologies only work after incidents have escalated and provide vague details on the approximate location of the sound. In comparison, Gun Detect gives emergency response teams advance warning before shots are fired, and delivers precise information on the location and visuals of the potential shooter.

"We are excited to harness the power of AI and make Gun Detect accessible to all organizations, not just the largest ones with the biggest budgets," said Dave Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Omnilert. "The native gun detection and mass notification integration reduces the time from first sighting to alerting to a handful of seconds and ultimately saves lives."

Designed for privacy and performance, Gun Detect is a software solution typically deployed on-premise and integrated with existing IP-based video surveillance and camera systems. Customers using alternative emergency mass notification systems have the flexibility of using Gun Detect independent of the rest of the Omnilert platform.

"Omnilert Gun Detect fundamentally changes the campus safety framework with the potential to both respond to and warn the community in real time before a shooting happens," stated S. Daniel Carter , President of Safety Advisors for Educational Campuses .

Omnilert Gun Detect is available today and can be implemented immediately. For more information or a demonstration, visit https://www.omnilert.com/visual-gun-detection .

About Omnilert

Founded in 2004, Omnilert was the first company to establish the emergency mass notification market. It continues to be an innovation leader and the most trusted partner to over 2,500 customers across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, private and public sector organizations. Omnilert offers the broadest array of solutions, spanning prevention, notification, engagement, and incident management, as well as the most comprehensive multi-channel communications. Uniquely, the organization employs automation and next-generation artificial intelligence to expedite emergency response and enable detection and visualization of critical incidents. Omnilert is privately held and headquartered outside of Washington, DC. For more information, visit Omnilert.com .

Media Contact

Alissa Vasilevskis

BOCA Communications for Omnilert

[email protected]

SOURCE Omnilert, LLC

Related Links

http://www.omnilert.com

