Omnilert Manage Named the 2020 Campus Safety BEST Award Winner

LEESBURG, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert, the pioneer in emergency notification and management solutions, today announced it's Omnilert Manage solution was named the winner of Campus Safety Magazine's 2020 Campus Safety BEST Awards honoring superior emergency management and safety solutions for institutions of higher education, K-12 campuses, and healthcare organizations.

Omnilert Manage is a leading-edge critical event management system that allows for the automation of predefined actions to initiate reliable, expedited responses and eliminate the potential for human error. The multi-channel solution provides two-way interactivity and incident management through its mobile application, enabling customers to quickly gain actionable information from users through polling, tip submissions, and telemetry from their devices, such as the user's location. Follow up communications can then be sent to successively more targeted groups based on the information received.

This year's winner was chosen through independent voting by a panel of judges, along with the editors of Campus Safety Magazine. Entries were judged on innovation, functionality, competitive advantages, benefits to the installer or monitoring provider, and benefits to the end user.

"Campus Safety Magazine takes pride in focusing on content that helps protection professionals in the healthcare and education markets keep their students, teachers, patients, visitors, and campuses safe and secure," stated Robin Hattersley Gray, Executive Editor of Campus Safety Magazine.

"This achievement is validation of the progress we have made in bringing innovation to the emergency notification and management space," said Omnilert CEO David Fraser. "We will continue to introduce new technologies to best support our customers in promoting safety, security, and compliance on their campuses."

Omnilert is the pioneer in emergency notification and management solutions and a leader in the higher education market. Its reliable product offerings provide organizations with peace of mind by streamlining instantaneous communications and response efforts to promote safety, security, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.omnilert.com.

Campus Safety (CS) Magazine, CampusSafetyMagazine.com and Campus Safety Conference exclusively serve campus police chiefs, security directors, IT personnel, emergency managers and executive administrators involved in the public safety and security of major hospitals, schools and universities in the United States. CS is a product of Emerald Expositions.

