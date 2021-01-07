Omnilert Receives Gold Medal in 2021 SoftwareReviews Emergency Mass Notification Data Quadrant

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert , the innovation leader and most trusted partner in emergency communications, today announced it has been recognized as the gold medalist in the 2021 Emergency Mass Notification SoftwareReviews . The award was based on the collective input from actual customers on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment.

Outranking competitors, such as Alertus, Everbridge, Regroup, Rave, and AlertMedia, Omnilert received a 9.0 composite score, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score from end users. Omnilert also received an Emotional Footprint score of +93, with perfect scores in innovation, inspiration, reliability, productivity, performance, security, transparency, friendliness, knowledge, and effectiveness. It secured first place in a variety of areas representing vendor capabilities and product features, including customer support.

"The gold medal reaffirms Omnilert's position as the innovation leader and most trusted partner in emergency communications," said Dave Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Omnilert. "The fact that the award is based entirely on customer reviews makes it that much more meaningful to us."

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com .

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group , a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Omnilert

Founded in 2004, Omnilert was the first company to establish the emergency mass notification market. It continues to be an innovation leader and the most trusted partner to over 2,500 customers across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, private and public sector organizations. Omnilert offers the broadest array of solutions, spanning prevention, notification, engagement, and incident management, as well as the most comprehensive multi-channel communications. Uniquely, the organization employs automation and next-generation artificial intelligence to expedite emergency response and enable detection and visualization of critical incidents. Omnilert is privately held and headquartered outside of Washington, DC. For more information, visit Omnilert.com .

Media Contact

Elizabeth Venafro

Director of Marketing

Omnilert

[email protected]

SOURCE Omnilert, LLC

Related Links

http://www.omnilert.com

