Omnilert Gun Detect Integrates with Genetec Security Center to Help Speed Gun Threat Response

Integration Brings Early Gun Detection and Rapid Response to Maximize Critical Seconds in Active Shooter Incidents

LEESBURG, Va., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnilert , a leader in active shooter solutions, today announced that its visual gun detection system, Omnilert Gun Detect , is certified with the Genetec™ Security Center , an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, communications and analytics. This integration will enable Genetec customers to incorporate visual gun detection technology with their existing surveillance cameras in order to identify gun threats at first sight and ensure a rapid, automated response that may include notifying police, locking doors, sounding alarms, and alerting anyone in the nearby proximity.

Omnilert Gun Detect can easily be deployed with any existing IP-based camera and can monitor spaces that other safety technology miss such as exterior grounds and parking lots. The software was designed with privacy concerns in mind as there is no use of facial recognition on subjects being monitored and live video feeds never leave the site.

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Omnilert Gun Detect is the most effective active shooter solution that can save lives through the unique combination of early visual detection, mass communication, and automated response. Once a gun detection is verified, multi-channel alerts and automated safety protocols and systems can be instantly activated by Omnilert Gun and/or Genetec Security Center through the integration to help stop active shooters, warn those in harm's way and potentially save many lives.

"The ability to quickly detect, notify and manage an active shooter crisis is critical for ensuring a successful outcome that prevents loss of life," said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "Through this integration, Genetec customers can now have access to these capabilities, turning their existing video surveillance investment into an always-on and effective gun detection and automated response platform."

"The integration of Omnilert Gun Detect with Security Center will help security teams respond quickly and support their actions by automating essential safety protocols in gun threat situations, all while using the existing cameras and hardware," said Mathieu Goloubiatnikov, DAP Team Lead at Genetec Inc.

Omnilert's Active Shooter Solution

Omnilert Gun Detect is the industry's most effective gun detection system . Leveraging AI technology, it can reliably and rapidly recognize firearms using existing security cameras and instantly alert for human verification, perform mass communications, and automate response systems. The solution gives emergency response teams advance warning before shots are fired and delivers precise information on the location and visuals of the potential shooter.

The Omnilert active shooter solution leverages a company's existing investment in video surveillance because it uses standardized protocols that can seamlessly integrate with most existing IP-based security cameras and video management systems already in place. Adding Omnilert's AI capabilities with this existing equipment can transform video surveillance from a forensic system typically used to review situations post-event to a preventive solution that is capable of proactively spotting and potentially preventing harm from gun violence.

The Genetec Security Center Platform

Genetec Security Center is a unified platform that blends IP video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, and communications within one intuitive, modular solution to enable organizations to be more efficient, make better decisions, and respond to situations and threats with greater confidence. The integration of Omnilert Gun Detect with Security Center can help manage the workflow of active shooter incidents, including multi-channel notifications, safety system integrations, automated management and intelligence gathering from those affected. As part of the integration, Omnilert's integration will automatically configure the camera set up, including IP address, camera name and location, which will help speed up the deployment of Omnilert's active shooter solution. The integration also supports selectable bookmarking and/or alarming of cameras in Security Center, in response to a gun detection, and further alert users and perform additional response actions.

Availability

The certified integration between Omnilert and the Genetec Security Center is complete and ready for deployment today with a subscription to Omnilert's active shooter solution. Learn more in the Genetec partner ecosystem site.

About Omnilert

Omnilert is transforming public safety with the industry's most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert platform empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit https://omnilert.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Erika Powelson

Omnilert Media Relations

[email protected]

408-781-4981

SOURCE Omnilert, LLC