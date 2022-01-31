OMNIOUS.AI Partners with Fashion Industry Experts and Top Brands to Lead the First National Mentoring Series Event

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIOUS.AI — an award-winning, Samsung-Accelerated, hyper-personalized-visual AI solutions developer for fashion retailers partnering with fashion industry leaders to host the first National Fashion Technology Mentorship Series (NFTMS) this week. It will cover key topics and strategies including personalization, sustainable practices, operational challenges, and retail AI. 100% of ticket sale donations will go to aspiring fashion entrepreneurs. BDMT (Business Development Marketing Transformation) Global, a 4-time award-winning community-building initiative leader headquartered in Boston is supporting this movement.

Who: Featured panelists and participants include Rebecca Weinberg (Emmy award-winning Costume Designer), Jordan Stolch (Founder of MiKADO, On-Air Contributor at FOX Entertainment), Alyssa Couture (Author of Healthy Fashion: The Deeper Truths, and more leading experts.

When: February 3rd, 2022 from 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM PST/ 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM EST

Where: Virtual Zoom event. Attendees can register here.

ABOUT OMNIOUS.AI

Founded in Korea in 2015, OMNIOUS.AI is a leading visual AI solutions developer for established enterprises and growing e-commerce businesses alike. The company was selected as a Best Use Case in Retail AI by NVIDIA, a global hot startup by Amazon Web Services, and the grand prize winner of the 30th Korea Textile and Fashion Awards. For more information, visit OMNIOUS.AI.

