OMNIPLEX, a Constellis company, wins a position on the $700 million Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Background Investigations Multiple Award BPA

OMNIPLEX has been supporting the Background Investigation needs of DHS for nearly 20 years. Tweet this

As the premier global provider of high-end security solutions and background investigations, OMNIPLEX has been supporting the Background Investigation needs of DHS for nearly 20 years.

"We are proud to be selected by the Department of Homeland Security to provide background investigations for personnel that are vetted to be a part of the U.S. Government's trusted workforce," said Dave Mathews, President of National Security Operations at Constellis. "We've been specializing in this work for over two decades, and we're honored to continue to be a part of this critical program."

About Constellis

In an ever-changing and complex world, security concerns are paramount. Enhanced security requires education, training and specialized skills. Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure globally. Our team of strategic problem solvers has a steadfast moral compass and unwavering dedication to creating a safer world. Constellis is committed to the success of our customers and partners.

SOURCE Constellis