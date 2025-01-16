Omnisend Adds Powerful and Intuitive Reporting Functionality to its Ecommerce Marketing Platform

Following a successful beta period, customers can now compare performance across channels and leverage new export and sales attribution settings

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ecommerce marketing platform Omnisend launched upgraded reporting functionality, allowing ecommerce merchants to analyze emails, SMS, and push notifications in one intuitive reporting platform for any date range.

The launch follows a successful beta program, adding even more functionality for customers including the ability to export campaign and workflow data along with access to more flexible sales attribution settings.

"We gave our customers a month to test our new reporting platform in beta," said Zygimantas Eirosius, Product Manager at Omnisend . "After gathering and receiving positive feedback we are now launching the features for all customers with an automatic and seamless upgrade. The new reporting engine will help our clients analyze their data more intuitively and make better decisions on their continual journey to increase revenue."

Understanding sales performance across all channels

Whether it's email, SMS, or push notifications, businesses now can quickly compare the performance of each channel, identify top revenue drivers, and make data-driven decisions that maximize ROI.

Comparison of historic performance for any custom period and full data history.

Comparisons of each channel revenue in one dashboard.

Greater control over sales attribution to different channels.

Getting a deeper view of campaign and workflow effectiveness

Now, businesses can start with a bird's eye view of their entire strategy, then drill down into individual campaign metrics or assess the long-term impact of automated workflows.

In-depth engagement and deliverability performance views.

New metrics, like placed order rate and revenue per message.

Campaign and workflow data exports.

Contact activity lists for individual campaign and workflow reports.

Making analysis more intuitive

"We designed our interface to be as intuitive as possible," continued Eirosius. "Now, with consistent metrics across all campaigns and channels, analytics will instantly feel like a natural extension of work. No fluff, no fancy marketing words. Just clear, practical reports with the terms our customers know."

The reporting upgrade is a step forward in Omnisend's mission to create powerful and streamlined tooling for ecommerce marketers.

As of today, customers will automatically be updated and have access to the new reporting functionality within Omnisend's ecommerce marketing platform.

About Omnisend

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more—all without the exaggerated cost.

"Great marketing needs to be expensive" is a myth that 100,000+ Omnisend customers are busting every day by growing their businesses with email and SMS marketing.

