One Third of Americans Have a Side Hustle, Collectively Earning $83.1B Extra per Month, Omnisend Survey Shows

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Omnisend survey of more than 1,200 Americans shows that side hustles are quickly becoming a defining feature of modern work culture. As many as 31% in the U.S. currently run one, with the vast majority (73%) motivated by financial need. Of those, 44% have turned to online sales, with 58% of them earning on peer-to-peer resale platforms like Facebook Marketplace. And while more than half (51%) only launched their side hustle less than a year ago, collectively they're already generating billions of dollars extra each month.

"The timing suggests that weak job growth is pushing people to look for ways to stay financially secure – especially after the reintroduction of tariffs," says Marty Bauer, Ecommerce Expert at Omnisend. "Combine higher prices with less job security and earning on the side quickly becomes a necessity."

More than half started within the past year, 73% driven by financial pressures

With nearly one-in-three Americans turning to side hustles, financial necessity drives the majority (73%) – whether to earn more, support their families, or offset rising living costs. Passion projects take a back seat: only 14% hope to turn a hobby into a business.

Many of these ventures are recent. Fifty-one percent began their side hustle within the past year, while 39% only started in the past six months – an indication that recent economic pressures might play a role.

For many, the effort is already paying off. Sixty-two percent earn up to $500 per month after taxes, while one-in-five (20%) make even more than $1,000 – amounting to a combined $83.1 billion in additional monthly income.

Despite solid earnings, most side hustlers (65%) dedicate fewer than 10 hours per week to their projects.

"Spending a few hours weekly and bringing in solid money is impressive, but for many, this isn't about passion or entrepreneurship," says Bauer. "When thousands rely on a side gig to cover basic expenses, it becomes clear that regular wages often aren't enough to keep up."

Amazon ranks as the top marketplace of choice; peer-to-peer platforms generate $25 billion monthly

Among those pursuing side hustles, ecommerce stands out as the most common choice (44%). Amazon remains the primary sales channel for 52%, followed by eBay (38%) and Walmart (25%). Overall, 70% of online sellers operate across multiple platforms.

The most popular items sold include:

Handmade or custom goods ( 36%),

Vintage or second-hand items ( 35% ),

), Print-on-demand products (35%).

Selling on peer-to-peer marketplaces is even more widespread. Among those with an ecommerce side hustle, 58% sell through peer-to-peer platforms like Depop, Facebook Marketplace, Poshmark, and Vinted, generating an estimated $25 billion in extra income each month.

"Marketplaces like Amazon or eBay make it easy for anyone to sell, even if real success takes a level of commitment that goes far beyond a casual side project," says Bauer. "Peer-to-peer platforms lower the barrier even further, marketing themselves as less professional and even more low-pressure. And since most are framed around sustainability and reuse, many just upload what they have – often without even thinking of it as a side hustle."

Turning an ecommerce side project into steady income: expert tips

Start small, think scalable. Begin with one product or service before expanding. This will help you understand what sells, what doesn't, and how much time you can realistically commit. Differentiate. With thousands of new sellers entering ecommerce every day, offering something unique – a product that solves a simple problem, a cleaner design, faster replies – is the best way to get noticed. Choose your platform wisely. Marketplaces like Amazon and eBay offer wide and instant reach, but they also come with high competition and seller fees. Peer-to-peer resale apps – Vinted, Poshmark, Facebook Marketplace – are easier to start on, but they require more personal effort to promote items. The right fit depends on your goals and time.

Methodology

The survey was commissioned by Omnisend and conducted by Cint in July 2025. A total of 1,223 U. S. consumers were surveyed. Quotas were placed on age, gender, and place of residence to achieve a nationally representative sample among users.

The estimated $83.1 billion in monthly side-hustle income was calculated by extrapolating survey data to the U.S. adult population (approx. 258 million). Based on the results, 31.1% of adults currently run a side hustle, representing around 80 million adults. Reported after-tax earnings ranged from under $100 to over $5,000 per month. By applying midpoint values to each range and weighting them according to the share of respondents in each bracket, the average monthly income per side hustler was estimated at roughly $1,000. Multiplying that figure by the total number of U.S. side hustlers yields an estimated $83.1 billion in combined monthly earnings.

