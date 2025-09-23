Omnisend Launches New AI-Powered Assistants, Enhanced SMS and Reporting

Biggest feature launch in a year gives merchants the power to personalize every interaction, save time with AI-driven automation, and build trust through advanced SMS and reporting capabilities

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnisend, the leading email and SMS marketing platform for ecommerce brands, today announced its biggest feature release of the past year. The update delivers powerful new personalization tools, AI-powered assistants, advanced SMS capabilities, and enhanced reporting features, empowering merchants to engage their customers with unmatched relevance and efficiency.

"At Omnisend, our mission has always been to make sophisticated marketing accessible to every ecommerce brand," said Zilvinas Lesinskas, VP of Product at Omnisend . "This release is about giving merchants the practical, ready-to-use tools they need to connect with customers on a deeper level - whether that's through personalized recommendations, smarter AI workflows, or more trustworthy SMS. We are launching these features to make every interaction our clients have with their customers more impactful."

Personalization at scale

Omnisend's new Personalized Content suite - available to Pro users and as an add-on - brings merchants closer to their customers than ever:

Viewed Product Recommendations: Automatically display recently viewed products inside campaign emails, encouraging customers to complete their shopping journey.

Automatically display recently viewed products inside campaign emails, encouraging customers to complete their shopping journey. Past Purchases Recommendations: Suggest complementary products based on purchase history and collective buying behavior.

Suggest complementary products based on purchase history and collective buying behavior. Conditional Content Campaigns: Dynamically show or hide content blocks to deliver more relevant email experiences, all in a single campaign.

Smarter Marketing with AI Assistants

Omnisend is doubling down on AI to help brands save time and stay ahead of customer needs with the following advancements:

Suggest + Create Automations (launching Q4): This feature will help to identify gaps in a brand's automation strategy and instantly generate new workflows tailored to a customer's behavior and unique tone of voice.

This feature will help to identify gaps in a brand's automation strategy and instantly generate new workflows tailored to a customer's behavior and unique tone of voice. Suggest + Create Forms (in Beta): AI-driven form creation based on key calendar events, brand assets, and preferred tone of voice - helping merchants grow subscriber lists with less effort.

Advanced SMS Capabilities

SMS continues to be a crucial growth channel, and Omnisend is giving merchants more control and trust-building tools:

SMS Shortlinks: Custom-branded domain shortlinks improve recognition and click-through rates.

Custom-branded domain shortlinks improve recognition and click-through rates. SMS Shortcodes (coming soon): Short, recognizable numbers for faster, more trustworthy high-volume SMS campaigns.

Enhanced Reporting

Launching in Q4, merchants will gain new insights into their audience dynamics over any period, plus reporting for the Push channel - helping brands track growth and engagement with greater precision. A complete list of new features can be found here: https://www.omnisend.com/another-feature-drop/

