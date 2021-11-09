CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnisend today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Elite Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Omnisend's ecommerce-focused marketing automation platform. BigCommerce merchants can integrate Omnisend's marketing automation solution through the BigCommerce App Marketplace today.

Omnisend Named BigCommerce Elite Partner

"Omnisend has definitely helped us be competitive. It feels like a cutting-edge service. Anything our competitors are doing on the email marketing side of things, we're able to do and compete with by having a partner in Omnisend." — Shared Customer Shane Biles, Director of Marketing at B-Wear Sportswear

Omnisend is an ecommerce-first email & SMS marketing automation platform built to help nimble teams drive more revenue without increasing their workload. One-click BigCommerce store integration, pre-built automation workflows and intuitive content editing make it easy to get up & running without significant time & energy.

Drive sales on autopilot by combining email with SMS and push notifications in cart recovery, welcome series, order & shipping confirmation or any custom automated workflows

Improve your targeting by segmenting your contacts by their order history, contact properties and more via Omnisend's full integration with BigCommerce

Master email marketing in minutes—skip tedious work with single-click BigCommerce integration, ready-to-use email templates, intuitive content editor and automatic product imports

"Adding Omnisend to our best-in-class tech partner portfolio brings tremendous value to our merchants by strengthening their email and SMS marketing strategies to enhance their competitive advantage," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "Automation is a critical aspect in ecommerce and Omnisend will help our merchants deliver much more efficient marketing automation solutions that will provide omnichannel customer experiences that are expected."

BigCommerce Elite Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.omnisend.com/bigcommerce-app/

About Omnisend

Omnisend is an ecommerce-first email & SMS marketing automation platform built to help nimble teams drive more revenue without increasing their workload. Win (back) more sales with pre-built automations and segment your customers based on their shopping behavior to improve conversions with well-targeted, personalized email & texts. More than 70,000 ecommerce brands use Omnisend to grow their businesses on autopilot, converting their customers with quick-to-build, highly-relevant messages. Brands such as Samsung, Hallmark, Duke Cannon, Laker's Store, Jiggy and Lego. For more information, please visit Omnisend.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Greta Miliauskaite

+37068586200

[email protected]

SOURCE Omnisend

Related Links

https://www.omnisend.com/

