Omnisend Research: 60% of Growing Ecommerce Brands Are Looking to Implement an Omnichannel Strategy in 2019

LONDON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnisend, omnichannel marketing automation platform for ecommerce, has surveyed smaller ecommerce brands who have joined the platform in the past year. These ecommerce marketers were primarily focused on email marketing as a way to grow their revenue.

According to this survey, smaller ecommerce brands were less likely to integrate new channels in their automation workflows, citing that they were still developing their marketing strategies as the primary reason.

Of those who had tried to integrate new channels in their automation workflows, 65% said their motivation was the convenience in centralizing the channels they already used. While many smaller brands were slower to adopt an omnichannel marketing strategy, nearly 60% of respondents said they were looking to integrate an omnichannel strategy in 2019.

Previous Omnisend research has cited key brands earning over 250% higher purchase rates when using three or more channels in their customer communications. These same omnichannel brands earned 90% higher customer retention, and their customers spent on average 13% more per purchase.

Growing ecommerce brands would have higher benefits by implementing an omnichannel marketing strategy, and over 60% of these brands recognize those benefits.

Omnisend CEO and Co-Founder, Rytis Lauris, said: "We're seeing smaller brands start with what they know before moving on to new channels. While there's nothing wrong with that approach, we know that creating an omnichannel strategy pushes enormous growth from the beginning. We encourage our growing brands to experiment more with different channels in automation to grow faster and foster customer loyalty, and we're pleased that over half of them recognize that opportunity."

