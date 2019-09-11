Omnisend Research: Half of Ecommerce Marketers Don't Segment Contacts, Despite Higher Revenue With Targeted Messages

Recent Omnisend research concludes that segmented campaigns earn on average 34.7% higher open rates, and 26.5% more orders than non-segmented campaigns. However, even armed with the data proving the case for targeting messages, marketers are still opting to send bulk campaigns.

Omnisend CEO and Co-Founder, Rytis Lauris, had this to say: "Ecommerce brands are comfortable with bulk newsletters, however they're missing a huge opportunity in not segmenting their campaigns. A shopper is going to better respond to a message that's relevant, and that can't happen without targeting. Ecommerce brands who hesitate in segmenting their campaigns could miss out on nearly a quarter of potential revenue."

In an effort to encourage segmentation adoption among ecommerce marketers, Omnisend has launched a unique feature called segmentation on the fly. This allows for contact filtering directly from the subscriber list with immediate results for which contacts belong in that segment. Additionally, new tagging options give even more precise targeting opportunities.

Rytis added: "We've been improving segments as they are more powerful than ever, and this helps our ecommerce marketers organize their contacts in a more efficient way. With better segmentation, marketers will be able to create more specific campaigns, targeted workflows, and relevant messages."

More information on segmentation data can be found here: The 2019 Omnichannel Marketing Automation Statistics Report

About Omnisend:

Omnisend is an ecommerce marketing automation platform that empowers digital marketers with omnichannel marketing. Leveraging marketing automation with multiple channel integrations, Omnisend integrates with ecommerce stores to offer retailers a better way to connect with their customers. Omnisend is a top-rated app in the Shopify App Store, and is listed in G2Crowd's selection of the Top 50 Products for Marketers 2019.

SOURCE Omnisend