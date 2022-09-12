Omnispace and GateHouse SatCom Preview a New Era of 5G Connectivity

Companies Successfully Demonstrate the Performance of a 5G Non-Terrestrial Network in a Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) Environment

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnispace, the company redefining mobile connectivity, and GateHouse Satcom, a market-leading software developer for the satellite communication industry, today announced that they have successfully modeled the performance of 5G new radio (NR) non-terrestrial network (NTN) waveform in an NGSO environment.

"GateHouse SatCom demonstrates that direct-to-device connectivity from the Omnispace 5G NTN is possible, everywhere."

The Omnispace 5G NTN system, operating in low-earth orbit (LEO), will seamlessly integrate with terrestrial networks to deliver a ubiquitous connected experience for commercial 5G smartphones and IoT devices globally. The Omnispace network will utilize the company's 2 GHz spectrum allocation and operate in 3GPP standard band n256, identified for NTN operation.

Omnispace is building a global NGSO network, compliant with 3GPP-defined mobile standards, making it possible to deliver uninterrupted 5G connectivity directly to an ecosystem of mobile devices, applications, and OEM equipment, around the globe.

"Omnispace recognizes that companies, people and assets increasingly require seamless, real-time connectivity no matter where they might be. We're very pleased to announce that we've achieved this key milestone, through our work with GateHouse," said Brian Pemberton, Chief Commercial Officer, Omnispace. "Successfully modeling the performance of 5G NR in a non-terrestrial network environment will assist us in optimizing our network architecture and the payload design for our next generation constellation. This achievement provides a preview of what's to come and demonstrates that our vision of delivering 5G connectivity direct-to-devices everywhere is possible."

"GateHouse SatCom is proud to have helped to orchestrate this 'first' on behalf of Omnispace, and for those looking for a seamless 5G communications experience everywhere. The world's first truly global 5G network, operating as a 5G NR NTN, will ultimately benefit those looking to achieve one universal connected experience for the global enterprise, consumer or IoT device," said Thomas S. Jensen, CEO, GateHouse SatCom.

3GPP Release 17 establishes a global standard for interoperability of devices between terrestrial and NTN networks. The standard is expected to be adopted by device manufacturers and mobile operators to extend the reach of 5G networks and enable expansion into new applications and regions.

Device, app, OEM and vehicle manufacturers are invited to contact Omnispace to learn more about prototyping new products, services, and applications on the 5G hybrid network.

About Omnispace, LLC

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, and founded by veteran telecommunications and satellite industry executives, Omnispace is redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century. By leveraging 5G technologies, the company is combining the global footprint of a non-geostationary satellite constellation with the mobile networks of the world's leading telecom companies to bring an interoperable "one network" connectivity to users and IoT devices anywhere on the globe.

Learn more at: Omnispace.com and follow on LinkedIn or Twitter @omnispace.

About GateHouse SatCom

For more than 20 years GateHouse SatCom has provided the satellite communications industry with a range of market-leading software products for commercial, government and military use. GateHouse SatCom offers certified satellite communication and test solutions for software, hardware, and system integration. Since 2019 a significant part of our work has been dedicated to 5G satellite IoT and M2M development in cooperation with international partners.

Learn more at: GateHouse SatCom .

Omnispace Media Contact:

Marie Knowles

[email protected]

GateHouse SatCom Media Contact:

Anne Lundsted Wulff

[email protected]

SOURCE Omnispace