Omnispace and Lacuna Showcase Breakthrough NGSO IoT Satellite Connectivity

European demo took place at 'The Things Conference' in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnispace, the company redefining global mobile connectivity, together with communications leader Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) and Lacuna Space, have demonstrated a first-of-its-kind, global, open standards-based internet of things (IoT) service which could pave the way for a range of IoT and direct to device (D2D) satellite services.

Omnispace, Viasat and Lacuna Space demonstrate a first-of-its-kind, global, open standards-based IoT service.

Omnispace successfully demonstrated its non-geostationary (NGSO) IoT satellite connectivity at last week's 'The Things Conference' in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The demonstration advances Omnispace's efforts as it continues to meet a growing demand for IoT and direct-to-device connectivity in partnership with mobile network operators worldwide.

The new service offers low-power, ubiquitous connectivity worldwide for a broad range of IoT devices and markets. It utilizes LoRaWAN®, a communications protocol standard capable of bridging terrestrial networks with worldwide satellite coverage. Over the past year, Omnispace and Lacuna Space successfully tested the technology leveraging Omnispace's existing network assets outside of Europe.

"Omnispace serves a worldwide IoT market and, with our satellite and ground infrastructure partners, have a vision to deliver seamless direct-to-device terrestrial and satellite IoT connectivity to a variety of global applications and industries," said Jay Yass, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer, Omnispace. "This most recent achievement helps us to show the potential of satellite IoT service on a global scale."

"We are pleased to continue to advance the initiative we started with Omnispace. Together, we look forward to delivering these powerful IoT services to industries around the globe," said Rob Spurrett, CEO of Lacuna.

"Viasat remains committed to fostering innovation and exploring new technologies with potential partners," said Mike Kreller, SVP Strategic Initiatives, Viasat. "We see high demand for our global satellite services across all bands, including an unprecedented opportunity for next generation mass IoT, direct-to-device and other 5G and 6G applications to be delivered by satellite, for which L- and S-band are ideally suited. Collaborative trials like this are an important step to create an ecosystem of partners."

Learn more about the global, mobile direct-to-device satellite and terrestrial connectivity at Omnispace.com.

About Omnispace, LLC

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, and founded by veteran telecommunications and satellite industry executives, Omnispace is redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century. By leveraging 5G technologies, the company is combining the global footprint of a non-geostationary satellite constellation with the mobile networks of the world's leading telecom companies to bring an interoperable "one network" connectivity to users and IoT devices anywhere on the globe.

Learn more at: Omnispace.com and follow on LinkedIn or Twitter @omnispace.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. On May 30, 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Lacuna Space

Lacuna Space, a UK and Dutch entity, headquartered in Oxford UK, is recognised as the leader in scalable direct-to-satellite IoT solutions based on the open and interoperable LoRaWAN® standard. The Lacuna Network enables multiple constellations of Lacuna and third-party satellites to meld together, forming the most robust and field-proven IoT service for our customers. Operating a wholesale model, Lacuna empowers service providers and systems integrators to extend the limited coverage footprint of LoRaWAN® networks around the globe with ubiquitous low-power, low-cost connectivity.

Media contact:

Marie Knowles

mknowles@omnispace.com

SOURCE Omnispace