Omnispace Named MSUA's "Top 5G Wireless Mobile Innovation" Winner for 2021

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnispace, the company that is redefining mobile communications, today announced that its 'one global network' vision has been named the Top 5G Wireless Mobile Innovation for 2021 by the Mobile Satellite User Association's (MSUA).

Omnispace is building a hybrid mobile connectivity solution, combining cellular and satellite infrastructure, to create the world's only truly global 5G mobile network.

The Omnispace network will enable 5G connectivity from space, offering direct-to-device mobile communications for consumer, enterprise, government, and IoT users, everywhere. The global network will incorporate 3GPP 5G NTN standards, which will enable interoperability across cellular and satellite networks, for any compatible 5G device.

"We believe seamless, 5G connectivity has the potential to unlock an entire ecosystem of innovation for industries and billions of users around the globe," said Ram Viswanathan, president and CEO, Omnispace. "Thank you to MSUA for recognizing our vision and achievements in making ubiquitous global, 5G mobile connectivity a reality."

The company was also among the Washington Business Journal and DC Inno's 2021 "Inno on Fire" nominees, and its CEO Ram Viswanathan was among Washingtonian magazine's "Tech Titans" of 2021. These accolades are a testament to the transformative impact of the company's vision to enable ubiquitous mobile connectivity worldwide.

About Omnispace

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, and founded by veteran telecommunications and satellite industry executives, Omnispace is redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century. By leveraging 5G technologies, the company is combining the global footprint of a non-geostationary satellite constellation with the mobile networks of the world's leading telecom companies to bring an interoperable "one network" connectivity to users and IoT devices anywhere on the globe.

Learn more at: Omnispace.com and follow on LinkedIn or Twitter @omnispace.

Contact:

Marie Knowles

[email protected]

SOURCE Omnispace

Related Links

omnispace.com

