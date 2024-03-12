Omnispace and MTN Announce a Collaboration to Develop and Deploy Satellite IoT and 5G NTN Services

TYSONS, Va. and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnispace, the company redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century, today announced a collaboration with MTN, the largest mobile network operator in Africa. MTN provides voice, data, fintech, digital, enterprise, wholesale and API services to over 290 million customers in 19 countries. This partnership will explore the use of S-band for satellite services to expand MTN's portfolio of wireless service in their markets.

This initiative underscores Omnispace and MTN's joint commitment to developing cost-effective global connectivity solutions beyond existing cellular, land-based networks. The companies will explore the integration of MTN's terrestrial mobile networks with the Omnispace non-terrestrial (NTN) network, leveraging 3GPP standards, to serve consumer mobile and enterprise IoT services. Furthermore, the companies will also explore how they may collaborate on the development and growth of an ecosystem of devices and software.

"This collaborative effort would offer access to secure, cost-effective, ubiquitous 5G mobile connectivity by seamlessly integrating our respective satellite and terrestrial networks," said Ram Viswanathan, CEO of Omnispace. "Omnispace is pleased to work together with MTN to deliver this first-of-its-kind, 3GPP standards-based solution to add non-terrestrial network connectivity to a large ecosystem of compatible devices, products and applications."

"Through this collaboration, we aim to methodically extend the reach of our services, understanding the profound role connectivity plays in shaping societies and supporting growth. Our partnership with Omnispace is a strategic step towards ensuring consistent, reliable access to our network, contributing to the foundational infrastructure that supports a digitally inclusive future, enabling the benefits of a modern connected life for all," said Mazen Mroué, MTN Group Chief Technology and Information Officer.

Under the agreement, Omnispace will develop a next-generation standards-based mobile and IoT network designed to serve MTN markets. In the interim, the companies will partner to test existing technology, prove capabilities, and use cases using Omnispace's on-orbit satellites.

About Omnispace, LLC

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, and founded by veteran telecommunications and satellite industry executives, Omnispace is redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century. By leveraging 5G technologies, the company is combining the global footprint of a non-geostationary satellite constellation with the mobile networks of the world's leading telecom companies to bring an interoperable "one network" connectivity to users and IoT devices anywhere on the globe.

About the MTN Group

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code 'MTN'. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa's progress.

