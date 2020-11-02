Omnispace Selected as 'NSIN Starts 5G' Award Recipient

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnispace, the company that is reinventing mobile communications by building a global hybrid network, today announced it is an award recipient of the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN)'s Starts Navy & USMC 5G pitch competition.

Omnispace was among the 50 initial competition entrants and one of only four companies selected to receive an award. Omnispace, along with its partner, LinQuest, a leader in space systems technology solutions for U.S. defense and intelligence communities, will also have the opportunity to pilot its technology with the Navy and Marine Corps at the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Verizon's 5G "Living Lab." Omnispace will leverage the award to further its development of the world's first global hybrid 5G communications network based on 3GPP standards.

The NSIN Starts 5G event was held in partnership with NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge and the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific). It was designed to highlight the DoD's continued investment in 5G technology from companies innovating in the sector. The DoD identified 5G as one of its top strategic technological priority areas and will be investing significant resources to acquire and develop capabilities.

"Omnispace is honored to have the opportunity to work with the Navy, Marines, and Verizon as part of the 5G Living Lab. This event reflects the DoD's increasingly innovative approach to harnessing the speed of industry innovators to put cutting edge solutions into the hands of our warfighters," said Campbell Marshall, Vice President & Head of Government/Military, Omnispace LLC. "We look forward to creatively leveraging our 'one global hybrid' 2GHz communications network to enable agile 5G operations both terrestrially and in space."

The Omnispace network is being developed to provide the coverage and capacity to support essential 5G applications for government users and operations, in any location.

About Omnispace

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, and founded by veteran telecommunications and satellite industry executives, Omnispace is redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century. By leveraging 5G technologies, the company is combining the global footprint of a non-geostationary satellite constellation with the mobile networks of the world's leading telecom companies to bring an interoperable "one network" connectivity to users and IoT devices anywhere on the globe.

