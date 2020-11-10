Omnispace Selects Exolaunch to Deliver Two Next-Generation Satellites

Omnispace is combining the global footprint of a non-geostationary orbit satellite constellation with the world's leading mobile wireless networks into a seamless 'one global network.' The network will support 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and 5G telecommunications standards with the satellite component operating in the S-band. The company aims to set new standards for global connectivity solutions for the internet of things (IoT), mobile satellite and mobile broadband markets.

"Omnispace is rethinking how communications networks operate. The launch of these satellites will enable the first phase of implementation towards delivering our world-class hybrid network, bringing the power of 5G from space to mobile networks, anywhere around the world," said Ram Viswanathan, CEO, Omnispace LLC. "Exolaunch was chosen to launch these first next-generation satellites for its proven experience deploying systems into orbit and the flexibility they afford us in executing our program."

"We are proud to be part of the team that will for the first time bring the power and reach of satellite to the mobile wireless industry," said Jeanne Medvedeva, vice president, Launch Services, Exolaunch. "We support Omnispace in its commitment to deliver highly reliable mobile 5G connectivity solutions everywhere around the globe."

The Omnispace network will be deployed in phases beginning in 2022. The global hybrid network will offer enterprise and government users a reliable, scalable and affordable 5G connectivity solutions worldwide.

About Omnispace

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, and founded by veteran telecommunications and satellite industry executives, Omnispace is redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century. By leveraging 5G technologies, the company is combining the global footprint of a non-geostationary satellite constellation with the mobile networks of the world's leading telecom companies to bring an interoperable "one network" connectivity to users and IoT devices anywhere on the globe.

Learn more at: Omnispace.com and follow on LinkedIn or Twitter @omnispace.

About Exolaunch

Exolaunch provides rideshare launch and deployment services for New Space companies. Its flight heritage includes the successful deployment of 110 small satellites into orbit through its global network of launch vehicle providers. Exolaunch enables the visions of the New Space leaders, the world's innovative startups, research institutions, government organizations, and space agencies. The company also manufactures in-house flight-proven separation systems to deliver the best-in-class integration services and deployment for small satellites. For more information, visit: www.exolaunch.com

Press Contact:

Marie Knowles

+1-202-422-2589

[email protected]

SOURCE Omnispace

Related Links

omnispace.com

