Omnispace Teams with TTP to Expand 5G Development Partner Ecosystem

In collaboration with Omnispace, TTP will lead the development of the Omnispace 5G NTN environment and emulation lab. Together the two companies will develop prototype products and demonstrate their use, on the world's first 3GPP compliant 5G NTN network, to validate various vendor platforms, applications and devices.

The Omnispace global NGSO satellite network will utilize the company's 2 GHz spectrum allocation, and operate in 3GPP band n256. It will deliver the power of 5G to billions of devices everywhere, enabling people and assets to communicate in real-time through a single, seamless global hybrid service. The adoption of 3GPP-defined mobile standards will make it possible for an ecosystem of device manufacturers, application solutions providers, and OEM equipment manufacturers to add 5G global, high-capacity connectivity, for the first time ever, directly to any compatible device.

"We are pleased to announce that we're tapping some of the brightest minds in the telecommunications and engineering sector to help validate our global 5G NTN network," said Brian Pemberton, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Omnispace LLC. "This partnership with TTP will help us grow our partner ecosystem, with anyone requiring global real-time connectivity for mobile applications."

"Omnispace is poised to be the leader in delivering this game-changing 5G NTN service," said Adrian Hillier, Next Generation Market Lead at TTP plc. "We have an incredible opportunity to alter the way the world communicates, and our team looks forward to assisting Omnispace in the execution of the world's first global hybrid 5G communications network."

The Omnispace 5G NTN lab and experience center will not only emulate the capabilities of the future Omnispace system, but also provide third parties with an environment to test and refine their products and applications to perform optimally on a 5G hybrid network. Device and app providers, along with OEM manufacturers, can contact Omnispace to learn more about prototyping new products, services, and applications that will bring the power of 5G to life.

About Omnispace, LLC

Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, and founded by veteran telecommunications and satellite industry executives, Omnispace is redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century. By leveraging 5G technologies, the company is combining the global footprint of a non-geostationary satellite constellation with the mobile networks of the world's leading telecom companies to bring an interoperable "one network" connectivity to users and IoT devices anywhere on the globe.

Learn more at: Omnispace.com and follow on LinkedIn or Twitter @omnispace.

About TTP plc (The Technology Partnership)

TTP is an independent technology company where scientists and engineers collaborate to invent, design and develop new products and technologies. With a 30+ year history of invention, our multidisciplinary teams are able to deliver across the scope of a project, from research through to ideas, design, engineering and manufacture.

TTP's state-of-the-art technical facilities are part of Europe's largest technology hub in Cambridge, UK. Here, we work across a wide spectrum of industries - including health, telecoms, industrials and consumer - to create breakthrough solutions that bring strong commercial value to clients and the benefits of technology to all.

Find out more at: ttp.com and follow on LinkedIn or Twitter @ttp_plc.

