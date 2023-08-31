OmniTRAX Adds Rail Safety and Environmental Leader

Former Class I Rail Executive Kayden Howard to Lead ESG, Safety, and Emergency Preparedness across the Network's North American Operations

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, a comprehensive supply-chain and logistics solutions provider, and the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group, has named Kayden Howard as Senior Vice President of Health, Safety and Environmental Programs. In the newly created role, Howard, the former Kansas City Southern (KCS) executive, will lead all safety, environmental, and sustainability activities for the OmniTRAX rail network.

"The safety and well-being of the OmniTRAX team, our partners, and the communities we serve, is our highest priority," said OmniTRAX President and COO Sergio Sabatini. "Kayden Howard is a widely respected industry leader, and her expertise will play a key role in shaping the end-to-end health, safety, and environmental programs that will scale with our growth."

An accomplished industry executive, Kayden has a distinguished record of leading dynamic teams; enhancing health, safety, and environmental performance; optimizing operations; and promoting sustainability. During her time as a Vice President at Kansas City Southern, Howard achieved a transformational safety record, earning industry-best safety ratings. Her implementation of comprehensive prevention, preparedness, and response strategies directly reduced operational risks and optimized employee and public safety.

"OmniTRAX is a best-in-class rail partner with a bold vision of growth fueled by a steadfast commitment to the customers and the communities it serves," said Kayden Howard. "I'm excited to join this talented team and help build an enduring legacy of industry-leading safety and environmental performance."

The appointment builds on record setting company safety performance as the OmniTRAX rail network continues to grow its North American carloads and reach. OmniTRAX earned top honors for 2022 railroad safety in an industry-leading five categories.

Howard is a University of Missouri – Columbia alumna and holds a law degree from the University of Kansas. Her extensive litigation career includes legal counsel to KCS, the United States Department of Labor, Office of the Solicitor, and private practice. She is licensed to practice law in Missouri and Kansas.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

