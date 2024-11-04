OmniTRAX Adds Third P&G Manufacturing Plant to National Rail Network

Ohio plant joins OmniTRAX rail-served P&G facilities in Georgia and West Virginia

LIMA, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, a comprehensive supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions partner has been selected as the dedicated switching partner for P&G Manufacturing Company's Lima, Ohio laundry care factory. The infrastructure affiliate of The Broe Group, OmniTRAX operates 28 railroads and provides industrial switching services to ports, industrial parks, and industry leaders across the country. The new rail agreement, beginning November 1, 2024, marks the third P&G manufacturing plant served by the OmniTRAX network.

New rail agreement adds third P&G facility to the national OmniTRAX rail network. OmniTRAX Lima Industrial (OLI), will serve the 550-acre P&G manufacturing plant in Lima, Ohio. The new rail service partnership includes facility switching, rail inspection, rail maintenance and repair, and all corresponding operational reporting for the Fortune 50’s growing Lima Operation.

"We are pleased to add P&G's Lima operations to the OmniTRAX rail network," said Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Higgins. "P&G Manufacturing continues to set the standard of operational efficiency, and we are honored to once again be entrusted with the responsibility of keeping their domestic supply chains moving."

Under the agreement, OmniTRAX will manage daily operational needs serving P&G's Lima, Ohio manufacturing plant. OmniTRAX's dedicated switching affiliate, OmniTRAX Lima Industrial (OLI), will switch daily inbound cars to the plant for placement and return newly empty cars on P&G's outbound track from the facility's 550-acre campus. The new rail service partnership includes facility switching, rail inspection, rail maintenance and repair, and all corresponding operational reporting for the Fortune 50's growing Lima Operation.

P&G's Lima operation has recently announced a new half-billion-dollar manufacturing expansion project. When fully operational, the 2026 Lima project will be the only P&G plant in the world to produce Gain and Downey Unstoppable laundry scent beads.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

SOURCE OmniTRAX