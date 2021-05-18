OmniTRAX and Team NEO Partner to Attract New Manufacturing Prospects to Northeast Ohio

DENVER, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, Inc. , a comprehensive logistics solutions provider and the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group, is launching new Rail-Ready Sites on the Cleveland and Cuyahoga Railroad (CCRL) with support from its Northeast Ohio economic development partner, Team NEO. The Rail-Ready Sites program connects companies looking to maximize supply chain performance with rail-served properties conducive to industrial development.

"Northeast Ohio has a strong transportation network with a reputation for serving Ohio's deep manufacturing history and these Rail Ready Sites will continue the region's proud manufacturing legacy. Together with our partners at Team NEO, we are committed to bringing quality new manufacturers to Northeast Ohio," said OmniTRAX Vice President of Industrial Development Ean Johnson."

OmniTRAX and Team NEO are marketing four new sites that include two parcels eclipsing 40 acres of greenfield space and two rail served facilities totaling 254,000 square feet on the CCRL, which offers transload and multimodal options with connections to Norfolk Southern and Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway. To review the sites and learn more about how OmniTRAX helps companies locate on rail-served properties, visit the CCRL page.

This project complements JobsOhio's SiteOhio authenticated sites and NEO RightSites initiatives, which aim to market shovel-ready and highly competitive sites in our region. Additionally, these sites can be great candidates for the Ohio Site Inventory Program, which offers funding for speculative development projects to fill gaps in our real estate inventory.

"This is an example of Team NEO's work to build a dynamic inventory of readily available sites to attract new businesses to the region," said Team NEO Chief Executive Officer Bill Koehler. "These new OmniTRAX Rail Ready Sites harness the power of the CCRL to provide immediate benefits for manufacturing prospects considering Northeast Ohio."

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

About Team NEO

Team NEO is a private, nonprofit economic development organization accelerating business growth and job creation throughout the 18 counties of the Northeast Ohio Region. As the designated JobsOhio Network Partner, we align and amplify local economic development efforts in the region's 18 counties; we conduct research and data analysis to inform local conversations and influence solutions; we market the Northeast Ohio Region; and we work to increase access to jobs, education and training for the region's 4.3 million people. We do this to build a more vibrant regional economy — one that is more talented, equitable, competitive, innovative, resilient and prosperous. For more information, visit teamneo.org.

