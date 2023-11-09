OmniTRAX Deploys Ohio's First All Electric Emission Reducing Locomotive

Newburgh & South Shore Railroad dedicates locomotive in memory of its longest serving employee

CLEVELAND, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newburgh & South Shore Railroad (NSR), an affiliate of the comprehensive supply-chain and logistics solutions provider OmniTRAX, has deployed its first all-battery electric locomotive with a ceremony that included dignitaries from Ohio's Environmental Agency, the Port of Cleveland, AMPS Traction, and NSR customers. The new AMPS Traction G9, the first electric locomotive deployed by a shortline railroad in Ohio, will service its northern Ohio rail lines. The battery electric switching locomotive is a 250,000 lb. FRA compliant unit with technology to reduce fuel consumption by half and cut NOx emissions and particulate matter 77%.

Newburgh & Southshore Railroad deploys Ohio’s first electric locomotive. NSR Locomotive 1234, the new all-battery switching locomotive, was dedicated in the memory of OmniTRAX’s longest serving employee, Divisional Track Engineer Steve Ward. Steve’s widow Alice Ward and children Jonathan, Bobbi, and Traci joined OmniTRAX President Sergio Sabatini and NSR General Manager Nate Mazo for the ceremony.

"Electric locomotives play an important role in our industry and AMPS Traction's innovative technology is the perfect addition to our fleet," said OmniTRAX President and COO Sergio Sabatini. "We will continue to invest in technologies that help keep our communities clean and safe, and we are thankful to Governor DeWine and Ohio EPA for the grant program that has made this emission-saving equipment upgrade possible."

NSR Locomotive 1234, the newly deployed all-battery locomotive, was then dedicated in the memory of beloved OmniTRAX Divisional Track Engineer Steve Ward. As the company's longest serving employee, Ward oversaw the safety and maintenance of track throughout the OmniTRAX network for 27 years until his passing in 2021. OmniTRAX President and COO Sergio Sabatini performed the dedication and honored Ward's family in attendance.

NSR was selected as a grantee from the $75M Diesel Mitigation Trust Fund, overseen by Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The Fund awards eligible applicants with grants that support the demonstratable improvement of air quality.

Based in Cuyahoga County, NSR serves rail customers in the greater Cleveland area. The NSR was one of seven grantees awarded for projects that reduce emissions from diesel vehicles and equipment.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

About AMPS Traction:

AMPS Traction has been a leader in industrial battery conversion technologies since 1998. Conversions include rail applications, terminal tractors, and other off highway equipment. AMPS Traction continues to provide customers with services from general engineering support to complete vehicle manufacturing. www.ampstraction.com

