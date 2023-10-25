OmniTRAX Meets with Tri-County Community in South Branch Valley Railroad Forum

News provided by

OmniTRAX

25 Oct, 2023, 17:36 ET

Hampshire County Commission meeting is latest community discussion to address the operational safety and viability of eastern panhandle railroad

ROMNEY, W.Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members from OmniTRAX, a comprehensive supply-chain and logistics solutions provider, joined representatives from West Virginia's Department of Transportation, state delegates, local and county leadership, and community members from Grant County, Hardy County, and Hampshire County to discuss OmniTRAX's proposed operation of the South Branch Valley Railroad (SBVR).

Continue Reading
As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies.
As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies.

"OmniTRAX values the communities we serve, and we are proud of the local reputations that we have earned as true community partners," said OmniTRAX President and COO Sergio Sabatini. "We thank the Hampshire Commissioners for the opportunity to attend last night's forum and we thank the Tri-County community members in attendance for their thoughtful questions."

The meeting is the latest forum in OmniTRAX's local engagement within the Tri-County area. To fully understand the challenges facing the South Branch Valley Railroad, OmniTRAX has held extensive meetings with West Virginia State Rail Authority, West Virginia Department of Transportation, Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad, economic development officials from the Tri-County area, state leaders, and all current customers of the South Branch Valley Railroad.

"The SBVR is important to the passengers and freight customers it serves as well as the local communities along the line. To ensure operational safety and long-term viability, it needs immediate attention and capital investment and OmniTRAX provides a strong solution to those needs," said OmniTRAX Vice President of Operations Stacey Posey. "We are excited about what we can achieve together by operating the SBVR and we are committed to earning the trust of the Tri-County region."

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

SOURCE OmniTRAX

Also from this source

OmniTRAX Adds Rail Safety and Environmental Leader

OmniTRAX Adds Rail Safety and Environmental Leader

OmniTRAX, a comprehensive supply-chain and logistics solutions provider, and the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group, has named Kayden Howard...
Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway Partners with Local School District to Aid Community Recovery

Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway Partners with Local School District to Aid Community Recovery

Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway, LLC (BRG) – a managed affiliate of OmniTRAX – presented Point Isabel School District with a check for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.