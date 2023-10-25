OmniTRAX Meets with Tri-County Community in South Branch Valley Railroad Forum

Hampshire County Commission meeting is latest community discussion to address the operational safety and viability of eastern panhandle railroad

ROMNEY, W.Va., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members from OmniTRAX, a comprehensive supply-chain and logistics solutions provider, joined representatives from West Virginia's Department of Transportation, state delegates, local and county leadership, and community members from Grant County, Hardy County, and Hampshire County to discuss OmniTRAX's proposed operation of the South Branch Valley Railroad (SBVR).

As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies.

"OmniTRAX values the communities we serve, and we are proud of the local reputations that we have earned as true community partners," said OmniTRAX President and COO Sergio Sabatini. "We thank the Hampshire Commissioners for the opportunity to attend last night's forum and we thank the Tri-County community members in attendance for their thoughtful questions."

The meeting is the latest forum in OmniTRAX's local engagement within the Tri-County area. To fully understand the challenges facing the South Branch Valley Railroad, OmniTRAX has held extensive meetings with West Virginia State Rail Authority, West Virginia Department of Transportation, Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad, economic development officials from the Tri-County area, state leaders, and all current customers of the South Branch Valley Railroad.

"The SBVR is important to the passengers and freight customers it serves as well as the local communities along the line. To ensure operational safety and long-term viability, it needs immediate attention and capital investment and OmniTRAX provides a strong solution to those needs," said OmniTRAX Vice President of Operations Stacey Posey. "We are excited about what we can achieve together by operating the SBVR and we are committed to earning the trust of the Tri-County region."

