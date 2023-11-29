OmniTRAX Named Operator of South Branch Valley Railroad

West Virginia adds OmniTRAX's industry-leading logistics expertise and safety record to strengthen panhandle railroad   

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, Inc., a comprehensive supply-chain and logistics solutions provider, and the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group, has entered into a definitive agreement with The West Virginia Department of Transportation to operate and grow the South Branch Valley Railroad (SBVR). OmniTRAX assumes operational management on December 1, 2023. 

OmniTRAX begins operational management of the South Branch Valley Railroad (SBVR) on December 1st. The 52.4-mile line operating between Petersburg and Green Spring, West Virginia provides freight service and scenic tours in the Eastern Panhandle Region.
"OmniTRAX delivers industry-leading safety and reliability, and we're honored to have been selected to operate this important railroad for the Eastern Panhandle Region and the State of West Virginia," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "OmniTRAX has a proven track record of being committed community partners that bring new jobs to the areas we serve. We are excited to bring that spirit of service to the Potomac Highlands communities and operate with the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad to make the SBVR thrive."

SBVR becomes the 26th railroad in the OmniTRAX rail network and joins the economic powerhouse Winchester and Western Railroad (WW) among existing West Virginia rail service provided by OmniTRAX. 

"We believe in West Virginia. The WW has attracted $2.6 billion of direct investment along the line, creating 6,000 direct and indirect jobs, and we look forward to bringing new growth to the SBVR and the Eastern Panhandle Region," said Sergio Sabatini, OmniTRAX's President and Chief Operating Officer.  

"OmniTRAX brings strong market knowledge, a national network of partners, and a best-in-class safety record," said West Virginia Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities Commissioner Cindy Butler. "After careful consideration, it became clear that OmniTRAX is the ideal logistics partner to grow the SBVR."

SBVR is a 52.4-mile line operating between Petersburg and Green Spring, West Virginia. The railroad is a former branch of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Co. that provides freight service to West Virginia's eastern panhandle.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

