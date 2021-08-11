OmniTRAX Names Class I Executive Ryan Higgins its New Chief Commercial Officer

In his new role reporting directly to the CEO, Higgins will be responsible for all aspects of customer relationships and growth for the company. He most recently served as Senior Director of Merchandise Sales, with responsibility for a $3 billion portfolio, including agriculture, food, fertilizer, ethanol, metals, military and machinery.

"OmniTRAX's impressive growth has been fueled by the ability to provide tailored transportation services that serve customers' evolving needs and I'm excited to join such a dynamic team," said Ryan Higgins.

Ryan has a Master of Business Administration degree in transportation, logistics and supply chain management from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business, a bachelor's degree from DePauw University, and the Certified in Transportation & Logistics (CTL) designation from the Association of Supply Chain Management.

Ryan begins his new post on August 16.

Current OmniTRAX Chief Commercial Officer Peter Touesnard has announced his planned year-end retirement. Touesnard's distinguished 30-year transportation career is capped by eight years on the OmniTRAX leadership team. Under Touesnard's leadership, OmniTRAX realized record company growth marked by same store carload growth 40% over peers and the addition of seven new railroads to the OmniTRAX network.

"Peter's dedication and spirit of service exemplify the OmniTRAX difference, and he has served the commercial team and OmniTRAX customers extremely well," said Piacente. "We are grateful for Peter's outstanding service and wish him a well-earned retirement."

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides.

