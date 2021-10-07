OmniTRAX Partners with Economic Development Organizations to Attract New Companies and New Jobs to Alabama

GADSDEN, Ala., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, Inc. , a comprehensive logistics solutions provider and the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group, is launching Rail Ready Sites on the Alabama and Tennessee River Railway, LLC (ATN) with support from local economic development partners.

"As manufacturing and logistics companies continue to explore Alabama's geographic advantages and business friendly climate, Rail Ready Sites along the ATN provide tremendous opportunities for successful market entry. We are proud to partner with state and local economic development organizations to help build and bolster Alabama communities," said OmniTRAX Director of Industrial Development Justin Strickland."

The Rail-Ready Sites program connects companies looking to maximize supply chain performance with rail-served properties conducive to industrial development.

"Omnitrax has been a fantastic partner to work with in our economic development efforts," said Marshall County EDC President and CEO Matt Arnold. "Economic development is all about building partnerships and our railroad is an important part of that. The Rail-Ready Sites program has helped identify sites that will be essential in creating new jobs in Marshall County."

OmniTRAX is marketing sites that span the ATN's 120 miles from Birmingham to Guntersville, with transload and multimodal options and Class I connections to CSXT and Norfolk Southern.

"Rail served industrial sites are hard to find, valuable economic assets, so we are pleased that OmniTRAX has partnered with The Gadsden-Etowah IDA to identify multiple Rail Ready sites poised to serve our community," said Gadsden-Etowah IDA Executive Director David Hooks.

To review the sites and learn more about how OmniTRAX helps companies locate on rail-served properties, visit the ATN page.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

