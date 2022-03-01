Omron announces Valiant TMS as Certified Systems Integrator partner

The Omron Certified Systems Integrator program matches best-in-class solution providers with the technology, training, and resources required to deliver innovative and competitive solutions. With the rapid growth in automation technologies, manufacturers and business partners strive to deliver open and secure Industry 4.0 solutions that support flexible manufacturing and deliver a competitive advantage. The combined strength of this relationship solves customer challenges today while enabling more efficient, fully integrated systems that will successfully weather future demands.

For Omron, systems integrators play a critical role in designing and delivering fully integrated automation solutions. They also possess industry and application expertise in implementing the latest technologies from Omron. "Valiant TMS brings exceptional expertise and credibility to customers. They have proven capabilities integrating the Omron Sysmac platform and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) across multiple applications, ensuring customers stay ahead of industry demands, production challenges and labor shortages," says Peter Brouwer, Vice President of Sales, Omron Automation Americas. "Today's manufacturing operations have an increased need for flexibility and customizations. Turning to partners that have experience and expertise with advanced automation and AMR technology is key for plants leveraging Industry 4.0 to meet modern production requirements. We are excited to welcome Valiant to our program."

"Valiant TMS is proud to collaborate with Omron to develop intelligent automation solutions around the globe leveraging the latest technologies to create smart and sustainable factories for the world's leading companies," says David Bustamante, Vice President of Engineering, Valiant TMS. "This partnership will not only mutually benefit our operations in markets and sectors which we have in common, but will serve as a gateway for growth into those areas that we each independently serve."

About Valiant TMS

Valiant TMS is a full-service Industry 4.0 system integrator, leading the way in digitalization, process development, design, and technology integration. The company specializes in welding and joining, automated assembly and test, industrial parts washers, and final assembly systems. Valiant TMS is developing advanced AMR solutions utilizing Omron's core technology.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics, and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com

