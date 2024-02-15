Omron Automation Honors Flow Waterjet With Innovation Award and Donation to SME EDUCATION Foundation

Flow, a global leader in waterjet cutting technology, receives the inaugural Innovation Award for their groundbreaking web interface with IIoT capabilities. Omron Foundation donates $25,000 to Flow's chosen charity, the SME Education Foundation, to inspire and support the future of manufacturing and engineering .

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omron Automation is thrilled to honor its esteemed customers with the annual Innovation Award. The 2023 Innovation Award has been awarded to Flow, a global leader in waterjet cutting technology, for developing a revolutionary web interface with IIoT capabilities. This innovative collaboration has enabled Flow to offer predictive maintenance, real-time production visibility, troubleshooting capabilities, and data analytics.

"We are so humbled and proud to receive this prestigious award," says Charlie Wakefield, Vice President of Systems Engineering. "This award is a testament to the hard work of our team and the collaborative partnership we have with Omron. We are dedicated to continuing to push the boundaries of technology and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers."

In addition to the Innovation Award, the Omron Foundation is donating $25,000 to Flow's charity of choice, the SME Education Foundation to support the foundation's mission of inspiring, preparing, and supporting the next generation of manufacturing and engineering innovators.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from the Omron Foundation and their support of the SME Education Foundation's mission," says Christian Jensen, Director of Institutional Giving of the SME Education Foundation. "This contribution will help us to inspire students by raising awareness, preparing them with tailored high school programs that offer first hand experiences with cutting-edge technology, and providing essential scholarship support. With this gift, we can empower students to become the next generation of manufacturing and engineering innovators."

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933, currently, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at https://automation.omron.com/en/us/

SOURCE Omron Automation Americas

