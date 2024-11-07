OMRON Healthcare Announces North America Leadership Transition, Appoints Alice Koehler Managing Director

Ms. Koehler succeeds Ranndy Kellogg, takes the helm of the U.S. and Canada's leading brand of personal heart health products and wellness technologies

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Healthcare, Inc. maker of the number one blood pressure monitor brand in the U.S. and Canada, today announced the appointment of Alice Koehler as Managing Director. Ms. Koehler succeeds President and Chief Executive Officer Ranndy Kellogg, who is retiring after successfully leading the company since April 2016. Ms. Koehler will also join OMRON Healthcare's board of directors in the U.S.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc. announced the appointment of Alice Koehler as Managing Director. OMRON Healthcare President and Chief Executive Officer Ranndy Kellogg has successfully led the company since April 2016.

"OMRON Healthcare continues to invest in the U.S. and Canada and in our Going for Zero mission to eliminate heart attack and stroke. Mr. Kellogg has set an extraordinary leadership standard in the market, evolving our company mission and introducing first-of-their-kind health technologies. Ms. Koehler takes the reigns as we prioritize the AFib epidemic and our digital transformation," said André van Gils, OMRON Healthcare Senior General Manager and Executive Officer at OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Ms. Koehler comes to OMRON with more than 25 years of experience in marketing, sales and business development leadership with global brands including GlaxoSmithKline, Kraft Foods and Butterball. She brings a proven track record developing product roadmaps, leading marketing strategy, and cultivating consumer insights that drove growth and profitability across competitive markets in healthcare, pharma, and personal care.

Previously, as Vice President of Sales, North America, at Ontex, a leading international personal hygiene company, Ms. Koehler played a pivotal role in driving disproportional regional growth. Prior to that role, Ms. Koehler led innovation and product management for Ontex in North America where she delivered exceptional value by fostering a customer-centric culture of collaboration.

Ms. Koehler succeeds Mr. Kellogg who, in his eight years leading the region, guided the evolution of OMRON's Going for Zero mission, established a strategic partnership with AliveCor and cultivated an expansive network of thought leader relationships. Mr. Kellogg directed the development of numerous breakthrough technologies, including OMRON's connected blood pressure monitors and "OMRON connect" app; Complete, the first blood pressure monitor with built-in EKG; and VitalSight, OMRON's first remote patient monitoring service.

Mr. Kellogg joined OMRON in January 2005 as Vice President of Marketing and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in April 2013 prior to taking the lead role three years later.

"Under Ranndy's leadership the past eight years, OMRON Healthcare's performance in the region has consistently exceeded our financial objectives, earned a position of category leadership, and entered a new era of innovation," said van Gils. "We thank Ranndy for his service and welcome Ms. Koehler to guide our ambitious growth plans across our heart health, respiratory and pain management business categories."

Ms. Koehler takes the North America Managing Director role as OMRON Healthcare advances its ECG innovations, expands research into the role artificial intelligence can play in medical devices, and invests in its digital transformation to support a healthcare system facing rampant medical professional burnout and crisis-level health inequities.

"I am honored to take the helm of OMRON Healthcare North America and inspired by our Going for Zero mission to improve and save lives," said Koehler. "With our healthcare and retail partners across North America, OMRON is uniquely positioned to pioneer technological innovations that make chronic condition management a more accessible and rewarding part of our everyday lifestyles."

Ms. Koehler assumed the Managing Director role on November 1, 2024. Mr. Kellogg is working with her and the leadership team on the transition through January 2025.

OMRON Healthcare North America is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About OMRON Healthcare

OMRON Healthcare, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health products and an innovator in technologies supporting respiratory and pain management care. With over 50 years of medical device category leadership, OMRON is passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Its market-leading products include a full range of home blood pressure monitors, nebulizers and TENS devices. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. With more than 350 million devices sold globally, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals. OMRON Healthcare strives to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions. The company provides products and services in over 130 countries. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

SOURCE OMRON Healthcare