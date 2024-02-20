OMRON Healthcare releases Sound of AFib film short to address global epidemic

Global healthcare leader advances mission of Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes by promoting awareness of atrial fibrillation and its high stroke risk

"Watch this documentary-style film short and, within five minutes, OMRON will teach you about AFib, how to identify your own risk, and what you can do about it"

KYOTO, Japan, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Heart Health Month, global healthcare leader OMRON Healthcare today released The Sound of AFib, a film short that is the centerpiece of a global campaign to promote awareness of atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common type of heart arrythmia1, and how to reduce the high stroke risk associated with the condition.

OMRON Healthcare united an AFib patient, a renowned cardiologist, and a composer who uses musical notes to illustrate what AFib is doing to the patient’s heart in The Sound of AFib film short.

The Sound of AFib is a compelling documentary-style film short now available for online viewing. OMRON took a creative approach to spark discussion of the condition, introducing an AFib patient and a cardiologist to a composer who creates an original composition and uses musical notes to illustrate what AFib is doing to the patient's heart rhythm.

Accompanying the aging of populations worldwide, AFib prevalence is rising as a global epidemic2. The risks of stroke are rising with it. Research shows that up to forty percent of AFib patients are asymptomatic3. These patients may not experience symptoms commonly associated with AFib and are likely unaware of the heart health risk they are living with every day.

"AFib is an irregular heart rhythm that is commonly misdiagnosed and often misunderstood. In this film, OMRON explores how the universal language of music illustrates the condition. The result is a surprisingly moving way to raise AFib awareness," said Dr. Faizel Osman, professor of cardiology.

For The Sound of AFib, OMRON united an AFib patient (Marie, a 47 year-old mom of two who survived a stroke caused by AFib), a cardiologist with expertise in atrial fibrillation (Dr. Osman), and a composer, (Mr. Steven Aswin), who uses music to translate the patient's ECG into an original composition, demonstrating a heartbeat in harmony until AFib disrupts the heart's natural rhythm.

The result is a powerful lesson in understanding what AFib can do to one's heart rhythm and how to listen to your heart to identify this high stroke-risk condition.

Global health organizations cite raising awareness and advocacy as key paths to educate about AFib and urge those who may have the condition to act and reduce their risk4.

"AFib is the most common heart rhythm disorder worldwide. Diagnosis of this dangerous condition, which carries five times5 higher stroke risk, is often missed," said Dr. Osman. "The irregular pattern of AFib makes it difficult to detect. If the patient knows what to look for, that could make a world of difference. Raising that level of awareness is the focus of this film by OMRON."

"Knowing how to listen to your heart to identify AFib is step one to reduce your stroke risk," said Dr. Osman. "Step two is to use technology that can capture the condition at the time you're feeling your heart race or flutter. That means having medical technology you can access anytime, anywhere whether you are feeling the symptoms or simply want to be proactive."

OMRON Healthcare offers a first-of-its-kind blood pressure monitor with built-in ECG that captures essential data to help doctors diagnose AFib and assess how to treat it. Company representatives say they are developing new technologies to allow everyone to easily record ECGs

"It's known that cardiovascular diseases are still the leading cause of death worldwide. Since our first blood pressure monitor in 1973, we've been at the forefront of advocating home blood pressure management's importance, and we recognize it's insufficient for reaching zero cerebral and cardiovascular risks. Early atrial fibrillation detection is key to preventing arrhythmia-related strokes. By launching this global awareness campaign, we emphasize atrial fibrillation risks and endorse home ECG recordings," said OMRON Healthcare President and CEO Ayumu Okada.

"Our vision persists: Going for ZERO, aiming for Zero Cerebrovascular and Cardiovascular Events. To realize the vision, OMRON Healthcare has developed and introduced a wide range of devices and services that enable anyone to easily record ECG, enhance to raise the awareness of the importance of early detection of AFib. We're dedicated to contributing to global well-being by reducing the risks of brain and heart diseases worldwide," said Okada.

To watch The Sound of AFib and gain access to free information about AFib, visit OMRON's The Sound of AFib Awareness Campaign website.

About OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc., is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health products and an innovator in technologies supporting respiratory and pain management care. With 50 years of medical device category leadership, OMRON is passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Its market-leading products include a full range of home blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, and TENS devices. The company's mission is Going for Zero, the elimination of heart attacks and strokes. With more than 350 million devices sold globally, OMRON provides the world's most recommended blood pressure monitors by healthcare professionals. OMRON Healthcare has always strived to improve lives and contribute to a better society by developing innovations that help people prevent, treat, and manage their medical conditions, and we provide products and services in over 110 countries. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

