Omron provides college students with free access to the Sysmac Studio automation platform

Omron has chosen to provide this resource free of charge to the world's future designers as they embark upon their path to a career in industrial automation. Students at technical colleges and universities are qualified to receive six months of free access to Sysmac Studio for the purpose of developing programming expertise in both ladder logic and structured text. In addition, the software's professional-grade simulation capabilities can help remote-learning students physically connect to hardware in a lab or simulate their work from wherever they're based.

The offer includes the following:

Access to the programming tools for automation technologies such as PLCs, motion, HMIs, robots and more

Hardware support to connect with Omron's NJ/NX series of machine automation controllers for labs and other equipment

Easy yet powerful simulation on any PC for visualizing and learning without any physical hardware

Taking advantage of this opportunity is quite easy. First, any student interested in using Sysmac Studio should complete the form on this page with the requisite information and a valid student email with school domain. After submitting the form, the student will receive an email containing a link with directions to download Sysmac Studio. At this point, the student can easily install the software and leverage learning resources on YouTube, including Omron's YouTube channel found here, or through a school's structured program. More information about Sysmac Studio can be found here.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's roughly 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

