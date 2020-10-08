Omron to virtually demo new AI vision inspection tools and other advanced technologies at PACK EXPO Connects

Omron will be showcasing several market-leading technologies at PACK EXPO Connects, including its recently upgraded FH Series vision system that now includes powerful artificial intelligence (AI) vision tools for advanced defect detection. The FH Series will be part of a pick-and-place demo that also features delta robots and Omron's highly regarded Sysmac automation platform .

Also showing for the first time is a bin picking demo that will feature Omron's 3D imaging technology to quickly and precisely locate parts in a bin and communicate with the TM series collaborative robot for successful picking. Omron will also present a robotic cell that uses the flexible AnyFeeder feeding solution for automated product delivery on high-mix lines. Other technologies featured in this demo will include the NA Series HMI, a safety PLC, the 1S servo, FH Series vision, the i4 robot as well as the V275 printer integrated label inspection and barcode verifier and V410-H handheld code reader.

Omron's live demo sessions address the following automated packaging solutions:

Meeting regulatory requirements with advanced safety technologies

Avoiding liability related to mislabeling or recalling products

Identifying abnormal machine behavior to avoid unplanned production stops

Automating bin picking with 3D vision

Reducing the complexity of part feeding

Increasing product throughput with high-speed pick-and-place

Automating material transport with high-payload autonomous mobility

Implementing precise laser marking and coding with collaborative product handling

Increasing flexibility and efficiency with a fully autonomous, collaborative mobile system

Achieving higher levels of quality and efficiency with Traceability 4.0

Industry professionals who would like to visit the Omron virtual booth and watch the technology demos are encouraged to register for the event at packexpoconnects.com and add Omron's live product demo sessions to their "MyConnects Planner".

To learn more about Omron's packaging solutions, please click here.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's roughly 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

