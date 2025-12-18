OMTech Launches Aurora: A True 14-Inch DTF Printer That Brings Industrial-Speed Apparel Printing to Any Workspace

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OMTech, industry leaders in machine technology, has announced the Kickstarter launch of the Aurora, a true 14-inch direct-to-film (DTF) printer designed to help makers and small businesses produce vibrant, durable transfers faster without the oversized footprint, need for constant monitoring, and inefficient workflows that hold many DTF setups back. Built around dual Epson I1600 industrial print heads, the Aurora pairs high throughput with ease of use, turning what's often a multi-machine process into a streamlined do-it-all production system for makers and custom apparel shops. The OMTech Aurora is available now, with deals and discounts for early adopters. Learn more here.

OMTech Aurora

For apparel creators that aim to speed up the process of taking designs from concept to completion, traditional machines have serious limitations, such as wasted usable film area, slow batch turnaround, inconsistent color, and maintenance routines that disrupt production. Aurora tackles these bottlenecks starting with a true 14-inch effective print width so users can fit more per run and reduce wasted margins—while comfortably handling designs sized for T-shirts up to 5XL.

"DTF is one of the fastest ways to grow an apparel business—but too many creators get stuck managing equipment instead of concentrating on creativity. With the Aurora, we focused on true usable width, production-speed output, and the maintenance and workflow automation that keeps production effortless," said Samson Yang, OMTech CEO.

With dual I1600 print heads, Aurora is built for fast fulfillment—reaching up to 50 ft²/hour (4.64 m²/h)—while maintaining 720 × 1800 DPI detail for crisp type, sharp edges, and intricate artwork that looks premium on finished garments. Operators hit repeatable results across orders thanks to the Aurora's G7 Targeted certification, supporting more accurate, consistent color from print to print.

DTF reliability often comes down to what happens between jobs, not just during them. The Aurora integrates automatic print head maintenance with timed auto-cleaning and auto moisturizing injection, along with white ink circulation and stirring to reduce clogs and keep output stable. Real-time ink alerts help prevent mid-run surprises, and a touchscreen workflow supports one-touch ink priming without manual cartridge setup—so production stays moving from order to order.

Aurora also addresses the "DTF sprawl" problem—where printers, powder units, and curing equipment take up an entire room. Its vertical build is designed to take as little as 3.44 ft² and free up significant workspace compared to traditional printer-and-shaker layouts. It further supports a more continuous workflow with roll-to-roll automated powdering, shaking, and curing, reducing handoffs and helping shops run longer batches with less intervention.

Aurora represents a new standard for small shop DTF production: affordable innovation that seamlessly producing quality prints with smart automations and user-friendly design. Aurora is available now for pre-order on Kickstarter, where backers can access launch day deals and incentives. To learn more, click here.

About OMTech

OMTech is a California-based manufacturer of professional creative equipment designed to make advanced production tools accessible to creators, educators, and small businesses. Expanding beyond laser technology, OMTech now offers a growing ecosystem of solutions for modern makers—including the Aurora DTF printer—built to support apparel decoration, product customization, and scalable production. With a focus on reliable engineering, intuitive workflows, and customer-driven support, OMTech continues to empower users to turn creative ideas into finished products with confidence.

SOURCE OMTech