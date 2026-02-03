On 2/6/26, Get 2 6-Inch Subs for $6 as Subway® Celebrates the Only Date That Repeats

The numbers are in your favor with this one-day-only deal

MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Friday, Subway is giving everyone lucky numbers that are guaranteed winners: two freshly-made six-inch subs for just $6 on 2/6/26.* Snag the deal by asking for the 2/6/26 promo at Subway restaurants across the country, or on the Subway App or Subway.com using promo code 2626PROMO.

This weekend is all about the numbers – point spreads, over-unders, squares, superstitions and more. As sports fans prep for the biggest food moment of the year, Subway is kicking things off early because, well, the numbers just add up.

"On 2/6/26, stop by and get 2 6" subs for $6. That's about 2 days and 6 hours before the kickoff of a pretty significant sporting event that I can't name. 2 6" subs for $6 on 2/6/26, just like we scripted it," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, North America.

Can't make it to Subway on 2/6/26? Sub Club members can enjoy any Footlong for just $6.99** on orders placed in the Subway App or on Subway.com using promo code 699FL through February 24. Combined with Subway's revamped Sub Club – where every fourth footlong is free*** – plus every day value deals like Protein Pockets, Sub of the Day and Meal of the Day, Subway delivers nonstop value, convenience and a seamless digital experience that keeps millions of guests coming back.

To learn more about this limited time offer and other great offers from Subway, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.

*At participating U.S. restaurants. Check your app for pricing and participating stores. Add-ons addt'l. Addt'l fees apply on delivery orders. Plus tax. 1 per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Excludes Fresh Fit®, Festive subs, 5 Meat Italian, & Big Hot Pastrami. Valid only on 2/6/26.

** Redeemable at participating U.S. restaurants. Subway® app/online orders only. Sub Club members only. Add-ons addt'l. Plus tax. Addt'l fees apply on delivery. 1 per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Excludes Footlong Cookies. Limited time.

*** Must be a Sub Club Member to qualify for this offer. Free Footlong will appear in account within 24 hours of qualifying purchase. Add-ons additional. Limitations apply. All fees apply on Subway® delivery orders. Sub Club available at participating restaurants and not on third-party delivery, catering, or purchases of gift cards. See subway.com for more details about Sub Club.

