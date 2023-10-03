On Air Solutions, Inc. Joins the MCA Family

News provided by

Mobile Communications America

03 Oct, 2023, 11:12 ET

MCA Expands Texas Presence

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCA, the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of On Air Solutions, Inc. ("On Air"), a leading provider of in-building wireless communication systems headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Continue Reading
Our Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) provide the best possible signal quality for voice and data in your facilities. We offer a wide range of solutions, from a small-scale DAS network that covers an office building, all the way up to a large-scale system that serves entire city blocks or campuses. Whatever your needs are, our fast-response team will find the solution for you.
Our Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) provide the best possible signal quality for voice and data in your facilities. We offer a wide range of solutions, from a small-scale DAS network that covers an office building, all the way up to a large-scale system that serves entire city blocks or campuses. Whatever your needs are, our fast-response team will find the solution for you.

Scott Wysocki and Abu Sayeed, founders of On Air, are pleased to announce the next step in the development of their 20+ year-old company. By becoming a part of the MCA family, the company's resources, offerings, and geographical reach will significantly increase, allowing them to provide an even greater level of support to their existing and valued customers.

"We are in the business of making human connections over cellular networks," began Scott Wysocki, On Air's president. Co-Founder Abu Sayeed continued stating, "On Air Solution's journey began when DAS was in its infancy, and over the last 21 years, we have honed our skills, amassed invaluable experience, and cultivated enduring customer relationships. With MCA's impressive reach and size, we will be better equipped to continue enriching people's lives through technology and establish ourselves as a significant influencer in the impending industry revolution."

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome the On Air team to the MCA family. Their technical proficiency and customer reputation in the In-Building Wireless space is phenomenal. That combined with their service-first values, makes On Air an excellent and strategic fit for MCA."

The addition of On Air strengthens MCA's footprint in Texas and the Midwest.

About MCA
MCA provides wireless communication, data and security solutions that enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of workplaces across the nation.  Customers trust us to provide a portfolio of turn-key systems, products, and services — including two-way radio communications, vehicle uplift, security video and access control systems, In-Building Wireless, remote monitoring, GPS tracking, SCADA, dispatch, mass notification, and point-to-point wireless networks. Our more than 65,000 customers span industries such as public safety, commercial, manufacturing, education, healthcare, utilities, and government.   In addition to being the largest Motorola partner in the U.S., MCA has strategic partnerships with over 1,000 major manufacturers to offer an extensive portfolio of products and technologies.  www.callmc.com

Media Contact:
Lauren Santilli
8645047869
[email protected]

SOURCE Mobile Communications America

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.