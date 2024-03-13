ON Continues Retail Expansion with New Ecommerce Partnerships

Leading AI chat platform solidifies its position in retail with diverse brands including Kut from the Kloth, Business & Pleasure Co., and n+Bikes

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ON, a leading AI chat platform trusted by the world's leading brands in retail, sports, and media, today announced a slate of new strategic retail partnerships that solidify its position as the go-to AI chat solution for ecommerce brands across all verticals and sizes. New clients include Kut from the Kloth, the premium denim brand; Business & Pleasure Co., a renowned outdoor and lifestyle brand; and n+Bikes, a leader in the micromobility revolution.

These partnerships highlight ON's continued success and experience in luxury and e-commerce, which includes engagements with industry giants Armani and Valentino. As ON expands its reach, it brings its transformative AI chat technology to an even broader range of brands, establishing itself as the frontrunner in reshaping AI's role in retail and e-commerce. The ON platform addresses the bulk of inbound inquiries, offering an automated, seamless AI chat experience that accelerates speed-to-resolution through the shopping journey. The data speaks for itself, with engagement through ON resulting in up to a five-times increase in the likelihood of shoppers making purchases.

"We welcome these new retail and e-commerce partners into the ON family," said Richard Cheng, President of ON. "Our AI experiences empower brands to save time and increase revenue, while also providing personalized and engaging interactions with their customers. As we broaden our reach, we are not just transforming the way AI is used by leading retail brands but redefining the standards of customer engagement across industries."

ON - which will be on the ground at Shoptalk 2024 in Las Vegas this March - is well-positioned to lead the charge with its innovative AI solutions, enhancing customer interactions and driving sales for retail and e-commerce partners of any size. To connect with ON at Shoptalk, please reach out to [email protected]

"Partnering with ON marks a significant milestone for Kut from the Kloth as we look to redefine the digital shopping experience," said Steve Morales, Head of Growth at Kut from the Kloth. "As I look to drive profitable growth and identify opportunities in the tech stack for efficiency, collaborating with ON is a crucial first step. As a leader, I always look to partner with like-minded companies that are driving innovation. ON enables us to leverage the latest in AI chat technology, ensuring that every interaction our customers have with us online is personalized and engaging in real-time."

With the addition of Kut from the Kloth, Business & Pleasure Co., and N+ Bikes to its roster – and more retail brands poised to launch this month - ON is shaping the future of retail in 2024 and beyond. For more information, visit ONplatform.com

About ON

ON is a leading AI chat platform designed for enterprise-level use, known for seamlessly powering generative AI experiences used by some of the world's largest and most well-known brands. Established in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, the ON platform enables its partners — including Valentino, The Armani Group, teams from the NBA, NFL, NHL, and more — to create new and sustainable revenue streams backed by AI while connecting with their customers and fans.

