DALIAN, China and SEOUL, South Korea, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX, a pioneering AI semiconductor technology company led by CEO Lokwon Kim, has made history as the first AI semiconductor company in the world to be invited to the World Economic Forum. This esteemed gathering of global economic leaders took place at the Summer Davos Forum in Dalian, China, from June 25-27. The 15th edition of this prestigious event centered on the theme "The Next Frontier for Growth."

On-Device AI Chip Company DEEPX Officially Invited to World Economic Forum

This year's forum brought together influential figures from governments, international organizations, businesses, civil society, and academia. Discussions revolved around six central themes: the new global economy, China and the world, entrepreneurship in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), frontiers for new industries, human investment, and the climate-nature-energy nexus.

During the forum, DEEPX CEO Lokwon Kim met with leaders of global AI companies, governments, and international organizations. He unveiled an innovative strategy and presented solutions to address critical challenges such as excessive power consumption and carbon emissions as humanity progresses into the AI era.

Kim emphasized the importance of significantly reducing energy consumption in AI computational processing to enable seamless technology integration across economic, social, and cultural domains. He pointed out that current AI computational methods have hit an energy consumption ceiling, and energy-efficient technologies must emerge to pave the way for wider AI utilization. To this end, Kim proposed an "energy trading system for AI computing," where organizations employing energy-efficient solutions sell energy usage permits to those utilizing energy-intensive solutions. This system would incentivize improved energy efficiency and promote technological innovation by providing additional economic benefits to permit buyers.

"The advent of energy-efficient AI technology will mark a pivotal point in humanity's quest towards an AI-driven superintelligent civilization," Kim elaborated. "DEEPX's founding mission is to contribute to advancing human civilization through AI technology. By presenting and spearheading this global agenda at the World Economic Forum, we are furthering our commitment to facilitating the transition to the AI era."

Verena Kuhn, Head of Global Innovators at the World Economic Forum, expressed enthusiasm about DEEPX's participation, stating, "We are delighted to welcome DEEPX to the World Economic Forum. With its domain expertise and AI-powered innovations, DEEPX will make valuable contributions to our AI-related initiatives as a Global Innovator."

