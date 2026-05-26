On Emergency Medicine Day, ABEM Recognizes Physicians Leading Care When Seconds Matter | Join us on May 27

EAST LANSING, Mich., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) proudly recognizes Emergency Medicine Day on May 27, 2026, by celebrating the expertise, dedication, and impact of emergency physicians who serve as a vital safety net for patients and communities across the United States.

Every year, more than 150 million Americans rely on emergency departments for care during life's most critical moments. From heart attacks and traumatic injuries to emergent complications of chronic illness, emergency physicians are trained to make rapid, life-saving decisions for anyone, at any time.

"Emergency Medicine Day is an opportunity to recognize the physicians who stand ready 24/7 to care for patients when they need it most," said James D. Thomas, MD, ABEM President. "Their expertise ensures that communities have access to high-quality, trusted care in moments that matter most."

ABEM-certified physicians represent the gold standard in emergency care. Board certification signifies that a physician has completed rigorous training, demonstrated advanced clinical knowledge, and remains committed to continuous learning and improvement throughout their career. These physicians lead multidisciplinary care teams, guiding nurses, advanced practice providers, and other clinicians in high-stakes environments where leadership and precision are essential.

In an emergency, patients don't get to choose their physician—but they can take confidence in knowing that more than 49,000 ABEM-certified emergency physicians across the country are prepared to deliver expert care whenever it's needed.

Emergency departments today serve as a central hub for health care—offering critical care, observation services, and immediate evaluation for a wide range of conditions. As the demands on Emergency Medicine continue to grow, ABEM remains committed to supporting physicians who uphold the highest standards of care for patients nationwide.

ABEM encourages hospitals, health systems, and communities to join in celebrating Emergency Medicine Day by recognizing the essential contributions of emergency physicians and sharing their stories of impact.

About ABEM

The American Board of Emergency Medicine certifies physicians who meet high standards in education, expertise, and ongoing professional development, helping ensure the delivery of high-quality emergency care to patients across the country.

CONTACT: A.J. Wolf, [email protected]

SOURCE American Board of Emergency Medicine