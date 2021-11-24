On #GivingTuesday, Flor de Caña Rum and One Tree Planted invite consumers to donate for a greener future

Flor de Caña's global campaign, titled "Together for a Greener Future", also includes a series of activations with retailers, bars, restaurants and on social media (#TogetherForAGreenerFuture) to engage eco-conscious consumers who want to be part of a good cause and help restore forests around the world.

"Trees are essential for biodiversity and a healthy climate, so it's great to work with a brand so committed to making a positive impact for reforestation and sustainability overall," said Diana Chaplin, Canopy Director at One Tree Planted.

Flor de Caña, one of the world's most environmentally friendly distilleries, has pledged to plant more than one million trees by 2025. Through its own annual reforestation program, the brand has planted nearly 800,000 trees since 2005. Flor de Caña is also the world's only Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified spirit, it captures and recycles all CO2 emissions during the fermentation process and uses 100% renewable energy to distill its rum.

About Flor de Caña Rum

Flor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that's Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar or artificial ingredients. The brand was honored with the prestigious "Sustainability Award" during the 2020 Green Awards for its leadership in sustainable practices. www.flordecana.com

One Tree Planted is a 501C3 non-profit environmental charity with a focus on global reforestation. They work with trusted partners in North America, South America, Asia, and Africa to get trees in the ground and restore forests after fires and floods, create jobs, build communities, and protect habitat for biodiversity.

