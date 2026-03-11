On Health Equity: Journal of Emergency Nursing Releases Special Issue

March issue highlights strategies to make emergency departments equitable for both patients and staff.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health equity in emergency care settings is the core theme of the latest Journal of Emergency Nursing, which features research and strategies that can help nurses and emergency departments eliminate barriers to patient care.

"This special issue focuses on ensuring that all people who seek emergency care receive optimal, dignified care," said Journal of Emergency Nursing Editor-in-Chief Anna Valdez, PhD, RN, PHN, CEN, CFRN, FAEN, FAADN, FADLN. "I hope the wide range of topics demonstrates that health equity is for everyone, because everyone deserves quality care."

Achieving health equity was the centerpiece of the National Academy of Medicine's "Future of Nursing 2020-2030" report. Valdez said this special issue, which took roughly a year-and-a-half to produce, should bring nurses and emergency departments closer to that goal.

The March issue covers health equity from a variety of angles, and its articles include:

"Disability as Strength: Promoting Inclusion in Emergency Nursing Teams"

"Promoting Health Equity: Integrating Social Determinants of Learning and Health into Emergency Nurse Education"

"Decreasing Door-to-Door Analgesia Time: Increasing Use of Sickle Cell Pain Management Pathway"

"A Qualitative Analysis of Patient Beliefs and Acceptability of Social Risk Screening in the Emergency Department"

The March issue also features an updated joint policy statement on pediatric readiness in the emergency department, which describes a comprehensive framework to provide better care for children.

Journal readers can earn continuing education credits for reading articles in each issue. Visit jenonline.org and click the "Claim CNE" link to access the exam.

The Journal of Emergency Nursing, ENA's peer-reviewed academic journal, is published six times a year with original research and updates from the emergency nursing specialty, while also covering practice and professional issues.

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

