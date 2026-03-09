ENA Takes Lead in Forensic Nursing's Future as Stewards of IAFN Legacy

International Association of Forensic Nurses transferring membership, education to ENA

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Forensic Nurses and the Emergency Nurses Association today announced a formal program transfer through which ENA will assume stewardship of IAFN's membership, continuing education courses and practice resources.

This agreement ensures the long-term vitality of the forensic nursing specialty and preserves the professional community, resources and educational pathways relied upon by thousands of forensic and emergency nurses.

The transfer marks a pivotal moment for both organizations and the forensic nursing field, bringing together two pillars of the nursing profession under a shared commitment to patient safety, access to care and the advancement of specialized nursing practice.

"ENA takes great pride in this historic opportunity to lead forensic nursing's future in ways that preserve the mission IAFN has pursued for three decades," said ENA Interim Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Bridget Walsh. "It is a tremendous privilege and responsibility to carry on IAFN's legacy, and we will do so by welcoming IAFN members into our community and establishing ENA as the new home for forensic nurses and the vital resources they rely on."

Following a comprehensive evaluation process, IAFN's leadership assessed multiple organizations as potential stewards of its programs. Candidates were evaluated on the basis of values alignment, organizational capacity and demonstrated commitment to sustaining forensic nursing's mission. ENA emerged as the clear choice – an organization whose own mission of advancing emergency nursing care is deeply interwoven with the work of forensic nurses every day.

Forensic nurses frequently operate at the intersection of emergency care and trauma-informed practice, serving survivors of violence, abuse and neglect. ENA's extensive infrastructure, advocacy reach and education platforms provide an ideal home for IAFN's programs and professional community.

"My nursing career began in the emergency department, and it continues to be a place where I practice as an APRN and a forensic nurse. This experience helps me understand both the diversity of settings in which forensic nurses work and the strong connection our specialty has to emergency care," said IAFN Board President Karin Wickwire, DNP, CRNP, SANE-A, SANE-P. "Those shared values are deeply aligned with ENA's, and I am confident this program transfer will preserve the core of forensic nursing, strengthen our profession and ensure patients continue to receive the trauma informed care they deserve."

Under the terms of the agreement, IAFN will transfer to ENA all rights, title and interest in the assets that form the foundation of its programs and professional community. The full scope of transferred assets includes:

Membership: ENA will assume stewardship of IAFN's membership. Current IAFN members will transition to ENA membership, gaining access to its full suite of member benefits, professional networks and community platforms.

Continuing Education: ENA will take ownership of IAFN's complete education catalog, including all programs, courses, webinars, presentations, podcasts and workshops, along with all related content, materials and author and speaker agreements licensing the rights in those materials. All copyrighted works – including white papers, books, manuals, handbooks and charts – as well as any other intellectual property used in connection with IAFN's offerings, products and services will transfer in full, ensuring the breadth of IAFN's educational contribution to forensic nursing remains sustained and impactful.

"After decades in forensic nursing and as a leader in IAFN, I understand deeply what it means to have a true community of practice – one that safeguards the ethical core of nursing while giving the specialty the platform it needs to grow," said IAFN CEO Jennifer Pierce-Weeks. "Finding that community in ENA was not accidental, it was the result of intentional, values-driven work and our history of successful partnership."

In its 56th year, ENA serves as the leading organization for emergency nurses through its robust educational programs and clinical resources, a strong advocacy voice and a vibrant network of 40,000 members worldwide. ENA continues to work with IAFN leaders on a seamless transfer that honors the identity and expertise of IAFN and forensic nursing.

This transition represents an evolution of the long-standing partnership and collaborations between ENA and IAFN, two organizations with complementary missions dedicated to serving nurses who have committed their careers to caring for some of the most vulnerable patients in their most difficult moments.

"Emergency nurses and forensic nurses are united by the same core calling – to provide skilled, compassionate care to people on their darkest day," said ENA President Dustin Bass, DNP, MHA, RN, CEN, NEA-BC. "Bringing these specialties together within the ENA community will strengthen our shared practice, deepen collaboration and, ultimately, improve the care we deliver to every patient in the emergency department."

